Alein Czernicki, beloved sister, mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully at Rocky Mountain Village on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at the age of 88 years.

Alein is survived by 2 sons: David Czernicki and Les (Lynda) Czernicki; 3 grandchildren: Jacob (Lyndsey), Stephanie (Jamie), and Emmy Lou; 6 great grandchildren: Paige, Brayden, Preston, Conner, Harper & Findley; 8 siblings: Frank Rambold, Joan Hutchinson, Delores Hartley, Cathy Morley, Mary Lynch, Sonia Doerfler, Linda (John) Maurin, and Loretta (Doug) Abbey as well as many nieces, nephews and wonderful friends. She was predeceased by her parents Ruth and Adam Rambold, her husband Steve and her grandson Blake.

Alein was born in Loon Lake, SK on August 28, 1931, the eldest of a family of nine. She attended numerous schools in Creston Valley, McBride and Waldo. Alein loved decorating wedding cakes and knitting or crocheting baby outfits, etc. She also loved to dance and enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She will be missed by all of us.

