Loving husband of the late Sharon Obal. Son of the late Bernice (Allen) Obal.

Beloved father of Kevin (Lise) and Kim Crooks (Michael). Dear Grandpa to Julie, Rylan, and Bryson.

Survived by his brother Clayton Obal and sisters Jean Visser and Elaine Myers.Fondly remembered by his sister-in-law, brothers-in-laws, nephews, nieces, and their families.

Al joined the RCAF at 17 as a private, through years of hard work and perseverance earned a Mechanical Engineering degree from the University of Calgary and went on to become a flight test engineer through the US Naval Test Pilot School in Maryland. Al spent 33 years in the Canadian Armed Forces retiring at the rank of Major. His military career took to him and his family to many places around North America and Europe.

In retirement Al and Sharon spent winters in Myrtle Beach. He made lifelong lasting friendships throughout his career and in retirement.

Everything Al did he did with a passion including wood working, golf, and classic boating. One of his favorite activities was to volunteer in the community wherever he could and was very generous with his time for anyone who needed his help. He will be sadly missed.

As per Al’s wishes cremation has taken place and there will be no service or visitation.Condolence messages may be left at www.ainsworthfuneralhome.com

Memorial Donations to the Canadian Wildlife Federation (www.cwf-fcf.org) would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to the Ainsworth Funeral Home, 288 Noxon Avenue, Wellington.

Ainsworth Funeral HomeObituary