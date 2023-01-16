Armando Roberto ‘Mino’ Ghirardosi

January 21, 1939 – January 16, 2023

In Loving Memory ~

It is with heavy hearts that we, the family of Armando (Mino) Roberto Ghirardosi, announce his passing after a brief illness at the KBRH with his family by his side.

Armando was born in Trail on January 21, 1939 where he spent his entire life. He took his apprenticeship as a Machinist and worked at Comino for 37 years.

He was a member of the Cristoforo Colombo Lodge. Armando loved skiing at Red Mountain and in his later years, enjoyed fishing and golfing at his cabin on Kootenay Lake. One of his greatest joys was watching his grandsons play hockey.

Left to mourn his passing are his wife of 60 years Myrna, son Ed (Colleen), daughter Sandra (Bela), grandsons; Justin (Rae), Tyler (Schuyler), Devin and Brandon, sister-in-law and brothers-in-law Pat and Sam, nephew Christopher (Liz), niece Jennifer (Brad) and cousin Clelia (Angelo).

He was predeceased by his parents Sylvia and Atillio and his brother-in-law Reginald.

Armando’s family would like to thank all the Doctors and Nurses for their care and kindness.

The family will be holding a family gathering at a later date. Bill Clark of Alternatives Funeral and Cremations Services™ has been entrusted with arrangements.

As an expression of sympathy, donations in Armando’s name may be made to the Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital Health Foundation at 1200 Hospital Bench, Trail, BC V1R 4M1or online at www.kbrhhealthfoundation.ca

