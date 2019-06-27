July 25, 1933 – June 27, 2019

With great sadness the family of Charles “Chuck” Ellis of Beaver Falls BC, announce his passing after a lengthy illness. Charles passed peacefully early in the morning of Wednesday, June 27th at the age of 85, with his family by his side. Charles was born July 25, 1933 in Trail, BC to Alonza and Jessie (Winterbottom) Ellis. He was raised in Blueberry and lived in the Trail area all his life except for seven years in Kitimat working for Alcan. He married the love of his life, Elsbeth Belle (Levick) in May 1960, and regretted succumbing to his illness before reaching their 60th wedding anniversary. While working for Cominco and raising his four children, Charles achieved his journeyman pipefitter certification with the highest mark in his class. Charles loved the outdoors and was an enthusiastic hunter and fisherman, expertly tying his own flies. He passed on his love of hunting and fishing to his grandchildren. For the love of his family, he began a tradition of camping vacations which the extended family still plan and continue each year.

What Charles valued most in his life was his family and his faith. His favorite times were when his children and their families all gathered for family events. Charles was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many positions. He loved people and touched many lives through his selfless service. He also accomplished vast genealogical research on his ancestral lines. Charles was very friendly – he never met a stranger – and talked with everybody.

Charles is survived by his wife Elsbeth, and his children Blaine, Kirsten Anderson (Douglas), (Gay) Marie Luening (Martin), and Glenn, and seven grandchildren and five great grandchildren, his brother Don (Norma) Ellis, sister Elaine Darbyshire, and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents; his brothers, Jack, William (Tenny), Walter, and Douglas; and his stepmother Muriel (Stickley) Ellis. Charles is also survived by his good friends, Art Ius and Jim Smee.

The family would like to express their thanks to Dr. Behrens for his long-time care of Charles, the home health workers and nurses (especially Kim), and the many nurses in the Trail Regional Hospital for their kind care and support. The family would also like to thank his many friends for their love and encouragement, especially during his final years.

A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, July 3rd at 11 am at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 3585 Laburnum Drive in Trail. Family and friends are welcome to attend a luncheon following the service. Burial at Fruitvale Memorial Cemetery will follow. Al Grywacheski of Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Services has been entrusted with arrangements.

