Don Matthews was born on May 4 1946 in Antler, Saskatchewan and was raised by his grandparents Arthur and Elizabeth Matthews.

He began farm work in Saskatchewan at the age of 15 and came to British Columbia at 19, finally settling in Trail a few years later. He worked in the Water Department of Cominco (Teck) and retired in 2001.

In 1974, Don married Jerril Smith and had one son, Ryan.

He was an avid golfer and curler, as well as an excellent pool player in his youth. He devoted much of his time to his family and friends, who he loved to cook for.

He is survived by his wife Jerril and his son Ryan; sisters Rolande Lawson (Brian), Cindy Zilke; brothers Rick Olson (Susan), John Olson (Tracy), Albert Bergeron (Terry), Maurice Bergeron (Robin), Norman Bergeron, Neil Bergeron (Connie) and his children Clayton and Riley; brothers-in-law Malcom Smith (Colleen); sisters-in-law Janet Kretlow, Sharlene Wood (James), Mary Smith; nieces Alison Lykins (Brent) and their children Noah, Grace and Gwynn, Charissa Sabey (Nathan) and their child Emily; nephews Braden Smith (Fiona) and their children Laura, Hayden, Liam and Eliza, Karl Olson and his child Jacob, Tony Olson (Ashley) and their children Letty and Axton. He is also survived by several aunts and many cousins.

Don is predeceased by his parents Arthur Matthews, Elizabeth Matthews; in-laws Maurice Smith, Grace Smith; brothers-in-law Ivan Smith, Ken Kretlow.

At his request, no service will be held. Al Grywacheski of Alternatives Funeral and Cremation ServicesTM has been entrusted with arrangements.

Jerril and Ryan would like to thank all friends and family for their support during this difficult time. It is greatly appreciated.

Don had suggested one simple line for his obituary, so we feel it should be included: “Don’s dead – Jer”

