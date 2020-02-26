August 13, 1922 – February 26, 2020

Dorothy Maxine Fines, 97 years young, of Fruitvale, died peacefully at KBRH on February 26, 2020. Dorothy was born in Pilot Mound, Manitoba on August 13, 1922.

Dorothy and her late husband Roy came to Rossland in 1954 and immediately became involved in the community. As a dedicated parishioner at the St. Andrews United Church in Rossland, she held various positions, including singing in the choir for fifty years.

Dorothy was very athletic and active in several sports. An avid curler, Dorothy helped organize the Rossland Curling Club and its events; however her favorite time was on the ice planning her strategy and making that final shot. When it came to outdoor activities, Dorothy was always up to participating in any challenge. Favorites included hiking, snow shoeing, and especially golf where her unique swing is well mimicked by her grandsons.

Dorothy loved gardening and annually entered numerous items in the fall fair, for which she was proud to show off her many ribbons. Her numerous other activities included canvassing for various charitable organizations and meals on wheels. She also loved to knit and be creative. She was very well rounded and once said, “If you don’t use it, you lose it.”

Dorothy will always live in the hearts of her loving children. She is adored by her three children, Ken (Gail) and their children Robert (Alison), Craig and Justine (Nick); Valerie (Lawrence) and their children Alexandra (Emily), Nicholas (Sarah), Jost (Haley) and Lizzy (Mike); Grant (Marsha) and his children Kyla (Randy), and Jordan (Kimmie) and their mother Carolyn (Doug). She was a GG (great grandmother) to 7 – Calais, Kacela, Jack, Norah, Alida, Lyndon and Maya. Dorothy delighted in her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren’s interests and activities. She also continued throughout her life to have contact with her many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her parents Gertrude and Colin Campbell and siblings Margery, Maudie, Colin and Lorne.

The family would like to thank Dr. Behrens and Dr. Neil and the outstanding staff who attended to Dorothy on the 3rd floor of KBRH.

A Memorial Service for Dorothy will be held at St. Andrews United Church in Rossland, Sunday, March 1st at 2 pm. Reverends Gail and Ken Potter will be officiating. Eric Toneff of Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Service has been entrusted with arrangements.

As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made in Dorothy’s memory to the Canadian Diabetic Association at 360-1385 West 8th Avenue, Vancouver, BC V6H 3V9 or online at www.diabetes.ca or the Rossland St, Andrews United Church, Box 277, Rossland, BC, V0G 1Y0.

You are invited to leave a personal message of condolence at the family’s online register at www.myalternatives.ca

Alternatives Funeral & Cremation Services