In Loving Memory ~

Eileen Christine Haas, born in Landis, Saskatchewan on December 5th, 1931, passed away at Burnaby General Hospital near her long-time home at Anola Place in Burnaby.

She was predeceased by her father, Carl Haas and her mother, Irene Howe, as well as her siblings Lucille, Lorne, and Ronald. Eileen did not have any children, but has a number of nieces and nephews that she remained connected to throughout her life.

Eileen was fiercely independent from an early age. She moved to Vancouver from Trail by herself in her late teenage years and soon landed a job with what would become Western Forest Products in downtown Vancouver.

She worked there in the accounting department until her retirement in the late 1990’s. She was an avid golfer, loved animals and remained sharp as a tack until her passing. She will be dearly missed by her family.

A Memorial Service, open to the public, will be held on Wednesday, October 12th at 10:00 am at Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Services, 1298 Pine Avenue, Trail, BC.

Kole Roth of Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Services™ has been entrusted with arrangements.

You are invited to leave a personal message of condolence at the family’s online register at www.myalternatives.ca

Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Services