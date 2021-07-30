September 4, 1935 – July 30, 2021

It is with great sadness, we announce the peaceful passing of Elmer Sawatsky at his home.

He was born in Hague, Saskatchewan and moved to Trail, BC at age 6. In 1961 he moved to Salmo, BC where he spent the remainder of his years.

Throughout his working years he was known as a miner, equipment operator but was best known as a legendary (and mostly fearless) logging / truck driver, from which he retired in 1998.

Elmer very much loved the outdoors – camping, fishing and especially hunting with family and friends. He was well known to tell a great story and without much imagination, it felt as if you were there.

He will truly be missed by his long-time partner and his remaining family and friends that loved and respected him.

Andreas Schmitz of Alternatives Funeral and Cremation ServicesTM has been entrusted with arrangements.

