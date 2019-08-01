Emil Schultz











September 22, 1938 – August 1, 2019

It is with deep sympathy the family of Emil Schultz announce his passing on August 1, 2019 at the age of 80. Emil was born on September 22, 1938 in Humboldt, Saskatchewan. Emil is survived by his wife Marie, son; Arthur Schultz of Victoria and daughter Rosemarie (Greg) Piva of Trail and his two grandchildren Ryan and Alyssa. In Emil’s memory donations may be made to the S.P.C.A. The family is following with Emil’s wishes on no service. Brent Long of Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Services entrusted with arrangements.