Frank Bern Watson of Trail passed away peacefully at Columbia View Lodge with his family by his side. He was born in Methil, Fife, Scotland.

Frank loved his rose garden, fishing, curling and playing cards with his friends on a Friday night. He adored spending time with his family and grandchildren. Before immigrating to Canada in 1957, Frank worked as a miner. He finished his career working as a crane operator at Celgar for 33 years, retiring in 1993.

Frank built his home in Rivervale in 1961 and resided there until August 2018. He then resided at Columbia View Lodge. The family would like thank the staff for taking such good care of him.

Mourning his loss are his three children: Wayne (Laurie) Watson, Dale (Julie) Watson and Pamela (Kelly) Hutchison; six grandchildren: Charly (Shawn) Hague, Nikki (Chris) Watson, Chris (Brooklyn) Shumey, Hayley (Adam) Colussi, Stevi Watson and Brett Watson; two great- grandchildren Gunnar Hague and Ryker Shumey; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Frank was predeceased by his wife, Margaret, his parents, his brother and his 2 sisters.

There will be no service by Frank’s request. The family will have an open house at a later date.

As an expression of sympathy, donations made in Frank’s name may be made to Heart and Stroke Foundation at 4 – 1551 Sutherland Ave. Kelowna, BC, V1Y 9M9.

