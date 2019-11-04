Gloria Hockley

A life so beautifully lived deserves to be beautifully remembered. The family of the late Gloria Hockley invite you to join them to share stories, fond memories, and laughter on Sunday, November 10th 2:30 – 4:30 pm in the lower level of the Montrose Hall.

