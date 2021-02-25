1917-2021 ~ With saddened hearts, we announce the passing of Guglielmo (Bill) DiDomenico. Our beloved Father, Nonno, and Bis-Nonno passed away peacefully after having just seen his daughter and grandchildren at Delta View Senior Care Home in Delta BC. He is reunited with the love of his life, Gina.

Guglielmo was born in Beffi, Italy on May 20, 1917. He immigrated to Trail in 1949, went back to Beffi in 1957 to marry Gina, and both returned to Trail the same year. In 1958, their daughter Lisa was born.

Gina passed away in 2012 and in 2014 Bill moved to Delta to be closer to his family. He was devoted to his family and his smile and the twinkle in his eyes will remain with us forever.

Bill is survived by his daughter Lisa, cherished grandchildren Dylan (Courtney), Evan (Megan), Olivia (Adam), and his 3 great grandchildren, William, Kennedy, and Jaxon. Also his special niece Georgina (Ron) Bertuzzi and their family.

Dad was truly loved by so many and will be missed so much. His final resting place will be at Mountain View Cemetery where he will be reunited with his wife. Gina.