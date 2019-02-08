February 8, 2019

Was born on September 13, 1948, at Christina Lake, BC where he spent his first five years. For most of his life Dave lived, worked and raised his children alongside his wife of 49 years, Karen, in Trail.

On January 17, 2019, an amazing husband, father, Papa, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend was lost after a short battle with cancer. Dave was known for being a good friend to many, someone who could always be counted on for help with anything you may need.

Dave was predeceased by his parents Harvey and Eva (Decembrini) Peterson and sister-in-law Linda Peterson; survived by his wife Karen, daughter Tina (Steve) Ihas, son Adam Peterson, grandchildren Dominic, Emily and Victoria, brother Ted (Lucia) Peterson and his sister Darlene (Art) Peterson.

Dave played an important role in the lives of his nephews Wayne (Marion) Peterson, Paul (Jennifer) Peterson, Michael (Crissy) Peterson as well as those of his many other nieces, nephews, family members, friends, neighbours, motorcycle companions and fellow Tech employees, they were all important to Dave.

Dave loved to spend his time traveling on his motorcycle with his wife Karen to places that most people have never even heard of. Dave was a man who would give the shirt off his back to help someone he cared for and could often be found helping friends and neighbours with whatever they needed him to do. He was just an all-around unforgettable and irreplaceable guy who will be greatly missed by all those who love him. He will be fondly remembered always.

A Celebration of Life in honour of Dave will be held at the Warfield Hall on Saturday, February 23, 2019, from 11 am until 3 pm. There will be the opportunity for everyone to share their stories and enjoy toasted sardines just as Dave would have liked. Gwen Ziprick of Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements. You are invited to leave a personal message of condolence by visiting the family’s register at www.myalternatives.ca

As an expression of sympathy, donations in Dave’s memory may be made to the Greater Trail Hospice Society at 1500 Columbia Avenue, Trail, BC, V1R 1J9 or online at www.trailhospice.org

Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Services