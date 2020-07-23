It is with so much emotion and profound sadness the family of Henry (Harry) Newton Smith announce his passing.

He was so many things, a man, husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather friend, hockey player, businessman. Born (May 30, 1935) and raised in Trail, he always tested his limits. Raising hell, swimming across the Columbia River just because he could. Numerous times. Playing hockey was where he excelled. Being “Hurricane Harry” on the 1961 World Champion Smoke Eaters was his true beginnings. The stories are oh so amazing, the friendships that lasted a lifetime. True Friends. Those friends that always had your back. These were his roots.

Moving to Castlegar, Harry the father helped raise his kids with values. Dad’s work ethic was strong. He had so much charisma. He had that larger than life personality you either loved him or hated him. He never let a chance go by to make a deal. He had a keen sense of business and was never afraid to take chances. His words of wisdom were “don’t wait for it to happen make it happen”.

Harry the grandfather was a gift to his grandkids. The stories he passed on, the fishing trips they will always remember. They will miss him. With all of his male grandkids that played hockey he was honoured to know that his great-granddaughter wears the Trail jersey for the Wildcats. One day she may be a Smoke Eater. He would want to be remembered like the Song ” I did it my way”.

He was predeceased by his Mom and Dad, Jim and Lizzie Smith, his brother and sister-In-law, Newton and Marilyn Smith.

You left big shoes to fill Dad and we will miss you always.

Forever in our hearts,

Dana (Ken) Kloosterman, Kim (Bruno) Tassone, Jim (Channone) Smith, and families.

Due to the COVID, service details are unknown at this time.