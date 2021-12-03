December 3, 2021

In Loving Memory ~

Gordon found a way to bring joy into all aspects of everyday life. His cheerful demeanor was directly attributed to being surrounded by the people he loved and a community he was proud of. He was an amazing father, brother, mentor, coach, friend, papa to three granddaughters, and husband to Anita who sadly passed away in 2018.

He was engaged in politics, unions, countless committees, and held a long term as a School Board Trustee. He never stopped learning and being involved in the various causes he was passionate about. His calendar was always full of meetings to attend and he liked it that way.

Gordon was ready for a road-trip at any time, especially if it involved Rugby. He travelled from one game to the next with the Trail Rugby Club, and the many high school teams he coached over the years. His enthusiasm for the sport was endless and he valued all the friendships he developed through the game.

Gordon enjoyed his career as a Systems Analyst at Tech but cherished the liberty of retirement. In winter he could be found chasing Anita around Red Mountain and gliding the cross country trails at Mud Lake.

His garden oasis kept him busy in the summer but he always made time to go camping at Kootenay Lake. This lake and the extended family from that area always held a special place in his heart. His affection for the outdoors was transferred to his sons by canoeing the waterways, hiking the hillsides, and camping throughout the province.

He put his heart and soul into his role as Pipe Major for the Trail Pipe Band. He loved parading around with his best buddies, teaching anyone who wanted to learn, and proudly playing the pipes wherever possible.

He devoted his time to sharing his talent, composing new music, and continuously trying to improve his own abilities as a musician. He was undoubtedly proud of his heritage and became a little more Scottish after each trip he took back to the old country.

His immediate family; brothers Jack Titsworth- Denyse Morin, Stuart Titsworth, sons Geoff – Amy – Jendaya – Ellery, Colin – Violet – Tilia, sister-in-law April Biscaro, along with the nephews/nieces would like to send our sincere appreciation to the first responders and healthcare professionals who assisted Gordon during the final stages of his life. The work you do is beyond courageous and we applaud all of your efforts.

As it is not the time for a mass gathering, we ask that you celebrate Gordy by turning up the bagpipe music a little louder, ski an extra lap through the forest, and fill your glass with the finest single malt you can find. He will be missed by many but his jolly laughter and bagpipe music will always echo through this valley.

Few hearts like his, virtue warm’d, Few heads with knowledge so inform’d: If there is another world, he lives in bliss; If there is none, he made the best of this.

Robert Burns

Obituary