Dear Friends: There will be a Celebration of Life for Janet on Saturday Sept. 26 at 10:30 am at St. John’s United Church in Grand Forks.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, this service will be limited to invited guests.
Janet’s family lovingly invites you to view the service through the United Church link at: https://boundaryunited.ca/

