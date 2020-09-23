Dear Friends: There will be a Celebration of Life for Janet on Saturday Sept. 26 at 10:30 am at St. John’s United Church in Grand Forks.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, this service will be limited to invited guests.
Janet’s family lovingly invites you to view the service through the United Church link at: https://boundaryunited.ca/
- Search
- Home
- Canadian Evergreen
- Submit News Tip
- News
- COVID-19
- Subscription
- Sports
- Travel
- Trending Now
- Newsletters
- Autos
- Classifieds
- Jobs
- Business
- Entertainment
- Photo Galleries
- Life
- Community
- Opinion
- Videos
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Special Sections
- Marketplace
- Contests
- Contact Us
- Site Map