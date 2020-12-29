1935-2020 ~ Jean, known affectionately as “Nana” or “The Viking,” was born and raised in Rossland on Jensen’s Dairy in Happy Valley. She attended MacLean School and R.S.S. and then met her sweetheart, “Chick”.

They married, raised three boys and shared many adventures together. Jean loved the outdoors and spent many hours skiing, hiking, camping and huckleberry picking. Jean worked at the local ski shops and later in life as a cleaner at Paterson Customs.

As well as enjoying the Rossland lifestyle with their many friends and relatives, they also spent time exploring Canada and travelling abroad. Playing bridge with the ladies was her passion.

Jean passed away peacefully and will be missed by her family including her three sons and spouses, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She is now reunited with her beloved husband.

Jean will be sadly missed but never forgotten. At this time there will not be a service. Anyone wishing to make a donation in her name can do so to the Rossland Public Library, 2180 Columbia Ave, Box 190, Rossland, B.C. V0G 1Y0.