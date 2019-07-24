January 15, 1962 – July 24, 2019

With deep sadness we announce the passing of Joanne Coupland who is now in heaven rejoicing.

She passed away peacefully in Trail, BC with her family by her side. Joanne was born in Trail, BC on January 15, 1962; she was the youngest of six children. She is survived by her husband Forbes, her two daughters Hilary and Laura (Geary) and her two grandsons Noah and Louy. She loved her family.

She is predeceased by her parents Roland and Eleanor and also her brother Allen.

She is survived by her brothers Laurence and Grant (Susan), her sisters Margo (Peter) and Maureen (Russ) as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind many beloved friends.

Joanne was known for her infectious smile and her generous, gracious, kind, loving and compassionate spirit. She loved the Lord with all of her heart and enjoyed listening to both Christian and Country music. She enjoyed having fun with her family and friends.

Thank you to all of the nurses and doctors at the Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital for their attentive care in the I.C.U.

A Celebration of her Life will be held at a later date. Bill Clark of Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements. You are invited to leave a personal message of condolence by visiting the family’s register at www.myalternatives.ca

As an expression of sympathy and in keeping with Joanne’s love of animals, your donation to the SPCA https://spca.bc.ca/locations/westkootenay would be greatly appreciated.

Alternatives Funeral & Cremation Services