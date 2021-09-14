John Milan Kratky

Please attend A Celebration of Life for the late John Milan Kratky ~
December 3, 1939 – December 26, 2020
Date: Saturday, October 16th at 3pm Light refreshments post service. Location: 1875 Highway 3 B, Trail, BC.
Provincial covid guidelines in effect.

Your condolences will be approved within one business day. You will need a valid Facebook account. Please email us if you have any questions.
Go Back To Obituaries