Please attend A Celebration of Life for the late John Milan Kratky ~
December 3, 1939 – December 26, 2020
Date: Saturday, October 16th at 3pm Light refreshments post service. Location: 1875 Highway 3 B, Trail, BC.
Provincial covid guidelines in effect.
- Search
- Home
- B.C. Wildfires
- Good News
- Cannabis
- Submit News Tip
- News
- COVID-19
- Subscription
- Sports
- Travel
- Trending Now
- Newsletters
- Autos
- Classifieds
- Jobs
- Business
- Entertainment
- Photo Galleries
- Life
- Community
- Opinion
- Video
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Special Sections
- Marketplace
- Contests
- Contact Us
- Site Map