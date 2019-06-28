August 29, 1939 – June 28, 2019

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the peaceful passing of our much loved husband, father and “Papa”

Ken early Wednesday morning on June 26, 2019, at the age of 81. Ken is survived by his wife of 40 years, Lorna; children David, Michael (Laura), Kathy, Tamera (Trevor) and Tania (Darcy); and 13 grand and great-grandchildren. To many in the greater Trail community, Dr. Ken Wagner was a familiar and comforting face who cared for his patients for

over 40 years as a specialist in cardiology and internal medicine. Born and raised in Trail, he decided to pursue medicine at the University of British Columbia after graduating from J. Lloyd Crowe. After he interned at Deaconess Medical Centre in Spokane, Ken then completed his medical residence at a large urban hospital in Detroit. But it was his love for the idyllic setting and lifestyle of the Kootenays that brought him back to Trail, where he returned to set up practice in 1967. Highly respected in the medical community, Ken took great pride in providing the very best care to his patients, and was instrumental in bringing exceptional cardiological care to the Kootenay region.

An avid sportsman throughout his life, Ken took up various sports with a passion, beginning with curling in high school where his rink, crowned B.C. Junior Curling Champions in 1956, went on to compete at the Canadian Junior Curling Championships. He became a keen scuba diver, often travelling to the Caribbean to various dive spots and teaching his family to snorkel and discover the wonders of the sea. A fervent golfer, he loved to go on the road and try new courses with his “fearsome foursome”, and play world renown courses such as Pebble Beach and Torrey Pines with his wife. Ken loved to explore the world through food, wine, music and travel and was always eager to share and promote his experiences. A seasoned traveler, he visited many amazing places in Europe, Asia, North and South America, Africa, Australia and Antarctica. He reveled in tasting and trying new things, and passed on his great love of cooking, culture and opera to his kids. We will never forget his wonderful sense of humour, his quick quips, and his delightful, distinctive laugh. Our special thanks go out to Dr. Derek Lum and to Ron and the wonderful team of nurses on the Palliative Care Unit at the Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital for their compassion and support during Ken’s final days.

A celebration of Ken’s life will be held at a later date. Bill Clark of Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Services has been entrusted with arrangements. We graciously ask for no flowers, but if you wish to make a donation in Ken’s memory, please direct it to the place he spent most of his professional life at – the Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital – at 1200 Hospital Bench, Trail, BC, V1R 4M1 or online at kbrhhealthfoundation.ca, or to any charity

of your choice.

