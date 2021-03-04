Louise Helen Tenisci – a shining, loving and passionate light – passed away from cancer on February 16th at the age 63.

Louise was born on December 3, 1957 in Trail to Fred and Emily Tenisci. Though she was the ninth of 10 children in a boisterous Italian family, she stood out for her extraordinary energy, determination to live life to the fullest, and her beautiful smile.

Showing outstanding athletic ability early in life, Louise studied to be a physical education teacher at UBC. While there she was the captain of the UBC women’s varsity hockey team, the Thunderettes, a team that went all the way to Japan to compete.

Her other great passion was music. She was drawn to the piano early in life and eventually earned the qualifications to teach and became an accomplished accompanist and performer.

First and foremost, she was a dedicated mother and wife. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She loved spending time with her husband Mike, sitting in their backyard watching the birds, playing music together, stargazing, and caring for each other.

Louise touched every day with grace and connection, making meaningful bonds throughout her lifetime. She had an expansive amount of love she offered to this world.

Louise was predeceased by her parents, Fred and Emily Tenisci, and her sisters Dolores and Teresa. She is survived by her husband Mike, her children Chris (Hannah) and Luey (Cassie), her siblings Leonard, Ron (Gloria), Fred, Ray (Carolyn), Mary (Mel), Loretta (Dave), Christine (Jean-Yves), her brother-in-law John (Catherine), her sister-in-law Shanda (Drew), her parents-in-law Robin and Pat Irwin, and her numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to a memorial bench in honour of Louise to be installed at Transfer Beach in Ladysmith. See the GoFundMe weblink: https://tinyurl.com/8v2y5dsb

Louise’s memorial service has been recorded and can be viewed at: www.telfordtoneffboyd.ca

