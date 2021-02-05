It is with sadness in our hearts that we announce the passing of Maxine Gabana. Maxine always lived in Trail, she married Joe Gabana and raised their 5 children.

Maxine was predeceased by Joe, her parents and brothers George and David.

She leaves behind her Brother Allan (Georgia) and Sister- in-law Karin. Her Children, Grandchildren And the Great Grandsons she cherished; Gail (Hugh) Miller Andrea (Neil); Nick & Joe; Gary (Jill) Gabana Danielle (Steve), Zac and Alex; Kelsey (Julian) & Colton; Wendy (John)Hackett; Kevin Gabana; Joy (Paul) DeMelo.

She is also survived numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. We will continue her legacy of being a loving family, united as one.

Mom loved her arts and crafts, she was always busy with some new project, Joe called her Divinci. Up until a couple months ago she was still spending time drawing and participating in the art group.

Mom loved her shopping and casino trips, summers at the lake were always special, she loved nothing better than having the cabin full with family and friends. Mom was always known as the life of the party, she had a great sense of humour.

Mom lived at Mountain Side for over 4 years and loved that she got to spend lots of time with the old Austad Lane group from her childhood.

Our heartfelt thanks go out to the amazing staff at Poplar Ridge, during this crazy time they treated Mom like family, it brought some peace to us to see them come in and say goodbye to her with tears in their eyes. Mom always told us there is no need worry I am well looked after here.

Family service will be held at a later date. Al Grywacheski of Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Services TM has been entrusted with arrangements.

As an expression of sympathy, donations in Maxine’s name may be made to Poplar Ridge Pavilion through Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital Health Foundation at 1200 Hospital Bench, Trail, BC V1R 4M1, or www.kbrhhealthfoundation.ca.

You are invited to leave a personal message of condolence at the family’s online register at www.myalternatives.ca

Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Services