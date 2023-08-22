Michael Roscoe

Celebration of Life ~
Please join us for a celebration of the life of Michael Roscoe. The memorial will take place at 2:30 pm, on Saturday, September 2 at Warfield Hall.
We would love to see you there.

Your condolences will be approved within one business day. You will need a valid Facebook account. Please email us if you have any questions.
Go Back To Obituaries