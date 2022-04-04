April 4, 2022

In loving memory ~

The family of Michael Wilson would like to thank our many friends and relatives who were so kind to us during a most difficult time.

Thank you very much to so many who sent cards with messages of sympathy and condolences. The beautiful floral arrangements as well as the contributions to St. Michael’s School in memory of Mike were also greatly appreciated. Many put great effort into providing cooking and baking, all of which we enjoyed and appreciated. A special thank you to Mike’s friends who stayed with us during the day and into the evening at the Royal Columbian Hospital.

We would also like to thank Al Grywacheski of Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Services™ for his kindness and compassion.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at 11:00 am at Holy Trinity Catholic Parish with Father Francis dela Cruz, Celebrant.

Mark, Linda, Andrea and Doug Wilson.

Obituary