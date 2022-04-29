Noraliz Liblong Liblong

In Loving Memory ~
A Mass of Christian Burial for Noraliz Liblong will be held at Holy Trinity Catholic Parish, Trail, BC on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 10:30 am with Father Francis dela Cruz, Celebrant. Bill Clark of Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Services™ has been entrusted with arrangements.
Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Services

Your condolences will be approved within one business day. You will need a valid Facebook account. Please email us if you have any questions.
Go Back To Obituaries