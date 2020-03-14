March 14, 1959 – March 14, 2020

It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Patricia Carol Tjader who was born in Vancouver on March 14, 1959 and passed away peacefully in Trail on January 26th, 2020.

Pat enjoyed 11 years as a Kootenay Robuster and she loved her fishing and travelling.

She is predeceased by her parents Fred and Patricia as well as her brother Terry.

Pat will be lovingly remembered and forever missed by her husband Earl, son George Young (Krystle), granddaughter Shelby Young and stepson Justin (AJ). She will be sadly missed by her sisters Judy (Art), Linda (Bob), nieces, nephews and many friends.

A service to celebrate Pat’s life is being planned for spring and will be announced at a future date.

As an expression of sympathy, please consider donations in Pat’s memory to the BC Cancer Agency, 600 W. 10th Ave, Vancouver, BC V5Z 4E6.

Eric Toneff of Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Services has been entrusted with arrangements.

You are invited to leave a personal message of condolence at the family’s online register at www.myalternatives.ca

Alternatives Funeral & Cremation Services