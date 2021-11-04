March 27, 1926 – November 4, 2021

Pietro (Pete/Pedro) was born March 7, 1926 in Trail, BC. He married Norma Gianfrancesco in 1947. They settled in Trail and raised their 6 children. Pete is survived by his children; Barbara (Bob) Detta, Raymond (Shelly), Cathy (Larry) Reid, Anita (Dean) Civitarese, Peter (Maria), Robert (Lorraine), his 17 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, sister Theresa (Lorne) McLean and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his wife Norma, his granddaughter Heather Reid, grandsons; Andrew, Robert and Mykal Porcellato,

Benjamin Ripplinger, parents Attilio and Giuseppina, brothers Francisco and Giuseppe and sister Elizabeth Burch,

Pete retired from Cominco in 1985 after 43 years of service. He enjoyed many hours huckleberry and mushroom picking, making and drinking wine and playing cards with the B-street ole timers. Pete was his happiest when he was with his family. He was a good father and a loving nonno and bisnonno.

Pete was a faithful parishioner of Holy Trinity Catholic Church as well as a member of the Knights of Columbus and the Colombo Lodge.

The family would like to thank the staff at Rose Wood Village for the care and attention their father received.

A private family Mass was held at Holy Trinity Catholic Parish, with Father Francis dela Cruz, Celebrant.

As an expression of sympathy, donations in Pete’s name may be made to the Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital Health Foundation at 1200 Hospital Bench, Trail, BC V1R 4M1 or online at www.kbrhhealthfoundation.ca

