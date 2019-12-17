Ricky moved to Calgary and taught with the Catholic School District for 35 years. He was

involved with school sports with coaching and refereeing basketball and volleyball.

He organized trips for the students to Banfield, which the students will fondly remember. Ricky also enjoyed coming back to Trail to visit family and friends.

He is survived by his son Brett (Ashley), his daughter Sydney, his mother Rina, his sister Nilla

(Dan) Mailey, numerous nieces and nephews in Canada and Italy, friends and his walking buddy Mylie. Ricky was predeceased by his dad, Decimo.

As an expression of sympathy, donations in Ricky’s name may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society at 565 West 10th Avenue, Vancouver, BC, V5Z 4J4 or online at www.cancer.ca

A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 10:30 am at Holy Trinity Catholic Parish with Father Francis dela Cruz, Celebrant. Bill Clark of Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Services has been entrusted with arrangements.

