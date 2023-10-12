Rosalia ‘Rose’ Anderson (nee Butz)













In Loving Memory ~

It is with deep regret that we announce the passing of Rose in her 101st year, at Poplar Ridge.

By request, there will be no service. She would like to thank her friends for their kindness and support in her later years. “God Bless You All.”

