It is with great sadness that the family of Sean Snarr – Jones announce the sudden passing of a beloved mother, grandmother and friend.

She will be forever loved and missed by her daughters Morgan River Jones (Bryan Lauzon) and Hailey Jones, grandchildren Sadie Hodgkin, Bodhi Lauzon, Max Lauzon and by her former husband Gary Jones.

A service to celebrate Sean’s life will be held at 1 pm on Tuesday, October 1st at Birchbank Picnic Grounds, 501 Birchbank St., Genelle, BC.

The family requests, in keeping with Sean’s spirit, guests wear something bright and cheery or their favorite hat.

In lieu of flowers, we encourage donations be made to Canadian Mental Health Association, BC Division, #905 – 1130 West Pender St., Vancouver, BC V6E 4A4 or Freedom Quest Youth Services, 349 Columbia St., Castlegar, BC V1N 1G6.

Eric Toneff of Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements.

You are invited to leave a personal message of condolence by visiting the family’s online register at www.myalternatives.ca

