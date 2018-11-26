November 26, 2018

Bill was born in Nova Strelna Poland, and grew up in Ashville, Man. and after a lengthy illness passed way in Creston, B.C. at the age of 82.

Bill came to Canada as a young child with his parents and siblings in 1938 from Poland where they settled in Manitoba. Growing up he had a natural gift for mechanics and electrical systems. He worked in Dauphin as a mechanic as well as in several mines up Northern Canada. He met Rose Lesuik and they married in 1961 and they had 3 children. The family moved too BC in 1970 settling in Rossland in 1974. They purchased a Pacific 66 service station and retired in 1993 to Yahk, BC. Here they lived a very happy, quiet life enjoying nature, camping, gardening and puttering the days away.

Predeceased by: Loving wife Rose (2010), parents Joseph and Agatha, siblings Sylvester, Mike, Nick, Anne and Mary. Survived by: Sister Zenia, Sons: Joe (Natalie), Tom (Karen) and Daughter Donna (Mark). Granddaughter Jenika (Lawrence) as well as many nieces and nephews.

Special thanks to the people of Yahk and Dad’s close friends for all you did for him.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to: The Yahk Community Hall, 8790 Railway Ave., Yahk, BC V0B2P0.