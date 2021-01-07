A banner year for the English lexicon

Thom hopes 2021 will not yield such a bevy of new terms and phrases

For Your Consideration

For Your Consideration

Who would have ever thought Pfizer would be more famous for a vaccine than its flagship little blue pill?

But, that’s just the kind of year 2020 has been.

In fact the name of the pharmaceutical giant became so embedded in the public imagination, it rightfully found its place on many shortlists for word of the year.

Ultimately, though, both Merriam-Webster (MW) and Dictionary.com chose pandemic as their word of the year, which should come as no surprise to most people.

Both dictionaries said searches for the word spiked on March 11 by 115,000 per cent for MW and 13,000 per cent for Dictionary.com and remained heavily looked-up throughout the year.

The Oxford English Dictionary (OED), on the other hand, based its decision not on sheer usage volume, but on its editors’ analysis of what captured the “ethos, mood or preoccupations” of the year.

In so doing, they were unable to settle on one word or phrase that captured that zeitgeist and instead published a list of “Words of an Unprecedented Year.”

Oddly enough, unprecedented, the overuse of which this year was, well, unprecedented, did not make the Oxford list. It was Dictionary.com’s people’s choice winner, however.

The full Oxford list includes 48 words, phrases and neologisms (newly-coined words or expressions).

Among these are the obvious ones related to the primary preoccupation of 2020: pandemic (and plandemic for the conspiracy enthusiasts), COVID-19, coronavirus, social distancing, bubble, PPE, self-isolate, anti-masker, flatten the curve, self-isolate and lockdown.

There are also a number related to the other significant preoccupation of 2020: Black Lives Matter, allyship, decolonize, defund, Juneteenth, systemic racism and take a knee.

In the arguably clever department, Oxford lists: anthropause (slowdown of travel and other human activities), covidiot, blursday (a day of the week indistinguishable from any other), doomscrolling (compulsively scrolling through bad news social media threads), twindemic (two simultaneous pandemics) and Zoombombing (crashing a Zoom conference).

Oxford also included three neologisms that made my list of my most hated phrases of 2020: cancel culture, wokeness and virtue signalling.

The thing that bothers me about these terms is their pejorative use as an ad hominem attack against people with opposing views.

Cancel culture, defined as “a culture in which there is a widespread practice of publicly rejecting or withdrawing support from people or things regarded as promoting socially unacceptable views.” In other words, every human culture throughout history. The only thing that changes is what is regarded as socially unacceptable.

Are we supposed to publicly accept and support socially unacceptable views?

Wokeness is the “quality of being alert to racial or social discrimination and injustice.”

This is supposed to be a bad thing?

Are there people who take it too far? Of course, just as there are people who take it too far in the other direction wanting to return to a culture of persecution of minority groups.

Virtue signalling, defined as “the public expression of opinions or sentiments intended to demonstrate one’s good character or the moral correctness of one’s position on a particular issue,” is the most troublesome.

It suggests people who genuinely hold certain attitudes are, in fact, disingenuous.

Some, may in fact be disingenuous, but the ubiquitous use of this term every time someone you disagree with opens their mouth does nothing but deteriorate civil discourse.

We should give honourable mention to a couple of made-in Canada phrases that did not make any of the major lists.

There was, of course, our prime minister’s infamous quote “speaking moistly” said during one of his daily press briefings talking about mask-wearing. It became butt of a million jokes and memes and went on to become a YouTube hit when YouTube user “anonymotif” autotuned Justin Trudeau’s voice over a retro synth-pop dance track.

Finally, how could we forget B.C.’s own Dr. Bonnie Henry’s daily reminder to “be kind, be calm, be safe.”

It was indeed a banner year for the English lexicon.

While I am admittedly a word nerd, I really hope 2021 is not.

Happy New Year.

Thom Barker is editor of the Smithers Interior News.

Opinion

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Preventing wildlife collisions in British Columbia

Just Posted

Trail native Jake Lucchini attends Montreal Canadiens camp. Photo: Jim Bailey
Former Smoke Eater Jake Lucchini vies for spot in Canadiens line up

Jake Lucchini is the type of player that adapts quickly and makes players around him better.

Strong real estate sales continue throughout the Kootenays. Carolyn Grant photo
Kootenay real estate sales end year strong

Another record breaking month closes out 2020

(Black Press file photo)
2 people fatally stabbed near Creston, male suspect at large

The 40-year-old Calgary man was pronounced dead at the scene and the 25-year-old West Kootenay woman succumbed to her injuries at the hospital.

The Whitewater Canyon area of the Selkirk Mountains within the proposed tenure of the Zincton ski resort. Photo: Nicky Blackshaw
New environmental group wants cumulative impact planning for Selkirk Mountains

The Wild Connection was formed in response to the Zincton ski resort proposal

For Your Consideration
A banner year for the English lexicon

Thom hopes 2021 will not yield such a bevy of new terms and phrases

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix give a briefing on the coronavirus pandemic at the B.C. legislature, April 21, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. records 625 more COVID-19 cases as holiday results come in

Dr. Bonnie Henry to announce Thursday if orders extended

Financial literacy and credit counsellor Pamela George is shown in her home office in Ottawa, on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Planning your 2021 budget a chance to reassess your spending and make changes

Saving a six-month buffer is important to start building that rainy-day cushion

A tiny home stolen from a Fraser Canyon property south of Boston Bar has been recovered 100 kilometres north in Lillooet. (Emelie Peacock/Hope Standard)
Tiny home stolen off property near Lower Mainland found 1 week later in Lillooet

Theives used U-Haul truck to steal tiny home, riding lawnmower and more from property south of Boston Bar

A sign at the entrance to Ty-Histanis asks visitors to stay out of the community during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Westerly file photo)
‘A historic time’: 18 remote First Nations communities in B.C. get COVID-19 vaccine

25,000 doses delivered in first wave

People gather on Jan. 10, 2020, at the University of Manitoba in Winnipeg for a vigil organized by the University of Manitoba Iranian Students Association (UMISA) for the Winnipeg victims killed in a plane crash in Iran. Victims from left to right are: Forough Khadem, Bahareh Hajesfandiari (41) Anisa Sadeghi (10) and Mohammad Sadeghi, Amir Hossein Ghorbani (21), Farzaneh Naderi (38) and Noojan Sadr (11), Amirhossien Ghasemi (32), Farhad Niknam (44), and Mojgan Daneshmand, Pedram Mousavi, Daria Mousavi (14) and Dorina Mousavi (9). THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
‘Out of this mess:’ A look at some of the lives lost in the downing of Flight PS752

There were at least 55 Canadians on board and more than 100 passengers had ties to Canada

DC National Guard stands outside a mostly quiet Capitol, Thursday morning, Jan. 7, 2021 in Washington, as workers place security fencing in place. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/John Minchillo
In wake of chaotic day on Capitol Hill, talk turns to expediting Donald Trump’s exit

Overnight Congress ultimately certified Joe Biden as U.S. president-elect

Raven steals personal belongings from skier’s backpack at Cypress Mountain on Dec. 28, 2020. (Screenshot)
Friend or Foe: Raven steals personal belongings from skier’s backpack at Cypress Mountain

‘It was almost like an inspection. He went to check a couple bags’

In this handout photo provided by UK Parliament, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson makes a statement to the Commons updating MPs in the House of Commons, London, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 on the latest situation with the Coronavirus pandemic. British lawmakers were recalled from their Christmas recess to discuss new restrictions that took effect at midnight as part of England's third national lockdown. (Jessica Taylor/UK Parliament via AP)
VIDEO: World leaders are appalled by storming of U.S. Capitol

Allies to the U.S. were appalled at what they described as an attack on American democracy

Patches are seen on the arm and shoulder of a corrections officer in the segregation unit at the Fraser Valley Institution for Women during a media tour, in Abbotsford, B.C., on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Prison guards need priority COVID-19 vaccinations, union says

Federal prison population varies but is typically about 14,000 people

Most Read