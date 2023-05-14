‘A Mother’s Faith’

by Pastor Tom Kline

“When I call to remembrance the unfeigned faith that is in thee, which dwelt first in thy grandmother Lois, and thy mother Eunice; and I am persuaded that in thee also.” 2 Timothy 1:5

Timothy was a companion of the Apostle Paul in his missionary journeys and gospel ministry. In expressing his thankfulness for his helper, Paul commends Timothy for his “unfeigned faith.” Paul and Timothy had spent several years together in difficult travel and laborious ministry. They faced life threatening persecution and many hardships in their mission work.

If Timothy had feigned to have faith but it was not genuine, Paul would have certainly discovered the insincerity of his faith. Timothy had real and enduring faith in Jesus Christ. Do you have a genuine faith that endures the trials of life?

Where did Timothy’s faith come from? Well, it came from the work of the Holy Spirit and from trusting in the Word of God. But it was also, no doubt, influenced by his mother and grandmother, who possessed the same real and abiding faith.

Abraham Lincoln said, “No man is poor who has a godly mother.”

I can’t tell you how rich my life is because of the prayers and godly example of my mother.

An evangelist friend of mine has held an annual campaign in New Orleans for many years. Over the years he began to notice a change in the youth of that city. They had become more and more disinterested in spiritual things and disrespectful towards the Bible. He mentioned this observation to a local man who gave him a very interesting explanation.

He said, “The reason for that is, all the grandmas are dying. These kids use to have grandmas who loved God and prayed for them, but the grandmas are dying and there is no one praying for them anymore.”

My friend, if you have a mom or a grandma who prays for you, you are truly blessed. I thank God for a mom and a grandma who prayed for me and I am so grateful that my children have a godly mother and grandmothers who pray for them.

If you have a Christian mom with a sincere faith, do you share her faith? I can guarantee you, nothing would bring her more joy than to see her child or grandchild having sincere faith and being faithful to the Lord.

Tom Kline is the pastor of Castlegar Baptist Church.

