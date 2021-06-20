“I want to see the difference in the world, embrace it, celebrate it … ” Photo: David Cantelli/Unsplash

“I want to see the difference in the world, embrace it, celebrate it … ” Photo: David Cantelli/Unsplash

A new way to say ‘Hello’

“Inclusion, you see, is NOT about making us all the same.”

My name is Sue.

I am a middle-aged cis woman of European descent and my pronouns are she/her.

I respectfully and gratefully acknowledge that I live and work in the unceded traditional territories of the Sinixt, the Sylix and the Ktunaxa peoples.

Now, if you are anything like I have been you are wondering what the heck is all that about?

What does it matter where my ancestors came from?

What does it matter that I am cis — comfortable in my skin — comfortable living in my assigned gender at birth?

Why do I tell you what my pronouns are?

Susan E. Breisch

Susan E. Breisch

Why is it becoming more common for people to include an acknowledgement of the Indigenous people who had first claim to the land on which we live and work.

Why do we do this?

What does it matter?

In April I had an opportunity to attend the Revolutionary Love conference online.

Coming out of Middle Collegiate Church in New York City the conference was about creating a truly inclusive society.

Every single one of the fabulous presenters – great minds, authors, and speakers on social justice, racial justice, and working to create a safe and inclusive society – took the time at the very beginning of their presentations to introduce themselves in a similar way.

No one explained it – they simply did it.

I was puzzled at first, then curious, but over two days it became something that just was the way it was.

That’s why we do it.

The more we do it, the more accepted it becomes, and the more people can be who they are and not feel like they need to hide it.

Inclusion, you see, is NOT about making us all the same.

We ARE different.

It is about making room for our differences in a loving, curious, accepting manner.

We have seen lately that voices in our world use difference as a weapon – pitting one group against another, using fear to divide society so that certain voices can’t be heard challenging the way things are.

When I take the time to introduce myself in this way I am acknowledging who I am and where I come from – but it is not about me.

To claim that I am a person of European descent owns the fact that I am privileged to have been born into and live in a world that is set up to favor European, Christian foreigners like myself.

People I encounter every day have not had that same lived experience.

It makes me curious about their stories, curious about their history, and full of wonder about how we can work together to change the way the world operates.

To acknowledge that I am comfortable in my skin (cis) recognizes that there are people who are not. People who have had to fight to have their journey with gender recognized, supported, and honoured.

Sharing my pronouns means that I recognize and celebrate the diversity around me and take my space as someone who has asked what pronouns work for me so that others know that I will take their pronouns seriously.

It’s awkward, growing at my age.

It is a messy, imperfect, challenging business.

I don’t get it right.

But I would rather fall down trying to make this world better for all of us than hide in my ignorance. I am not where I want to be, but I’m not where I was.

I may not always know how to stand beside others, to hear their voices, to challenge systems, or to celebrate unity… but by God I am willing.

I am determined. I want to see the difference in the world, embrace it, celebrate it, and work with others to make this world home for everyone.

Will we get there?

Not this week.

But we are a movement, and together we are unstoppable.

Come along, who knows what we can accomplish together!

Reverend Susan E. Breisch

Minister/Community Spiritual Companion

Communities in Faith Pastoral Charge Rossland/Trail

City of TrailReligion

Previous story
COLUMN: The mystery of the time-travelling tourist
Next story
The auto and the bike: A paean to them both

Just Posted

“I want to see the difference in the world, embrace it, celebrate it … ” Photo: David Cantelli/Unsplash
A new way to say ‘Hello’

“Inclusion, you see, is NOT about making us all the same.”

The author during GoByBike Week. Taking a break from all that high-flying on the Isador Canyon Trail. Photo: Christina Blaskovich
The auto and the bike: A paean to them both

One becomes an extension of one’s self. The other offers the sensation of flight.

Waneta Manor is located on Laburnum Drive in Trail. Photo: Sheri Regnier
Senior dies as Trail tenants continue wait for broken elevator to be fixed

The elevator in Waneta Manor has been out of commission since February

Area A Director Ali Grieve (right), Village of Fruitvale Mayor Steve Morissette (front), and Village of Montrose Mayor Mike Walsh (left) held a congratulatory ceremony for Beaver Valley students who are part of the Class of 2021 graduates of J. L. Crowe Secondary at Beaver Creek Park on Thursday. Photo: Jim Bailey
Beaver Valley Grads of 2021

Beaver Valley mayors, RDKB Area A director celebrate their 2021 graduates with gift ceremony

Adrian Moyls is the Selkirk College Class of 2021 valedictorian and graduate of the School of Health and Human Services. Photo: Submitted
Selkirk College valedictorian proves mettle in accomplishment

Adrian Moyls is a graduate of the School of Health and Human Services

Marco Mendicino, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship during a press conference in Ottawa on Thursday, May 13, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Canada to welcome 45,000 refugees this year, says immigration minister

Canada plans to increase persons admitted from 23,500 to 45,000 and expedite permanent residency applications

FILE – Most lanes remain closed at the Peace Arch border crossing into the U.S. from Canada, where the shared border has been closed for nonessential travel in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Thursday, May 7, 2020, in Blaine, Wash. The restrictions at the border took effect March 21, while allowing trade and other travel deemed essential to continue. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Feds to issue update on border measures for fully vaccinated Canadians, permanent residents

Border with U.S. to remain closed to most until at least July 21

A portion of the George Road wildfire burns near Lytton, B.C. in this Friday, June 18, 2021 handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, BC Wildfire Service *MANDATORY CREDIT*
Blaze near Lytton spread across steep terrain, says BC Wildfire Service

Fire began Wednesday and is suspected to be human-caused, but remains under investigation

Blair Lebsack, owner of RGE RD restaurant, poses for a portrait in the dining room, in Edmonton, Friday, June 18, 2021. Canadian restaurants are having to find ways to deal with the rising cost of food. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Canadian restaurateurs grapple with rising food costs, menu prices expected to rise

Restaurants are a low margin industry, so there’s not a lot of room to work in additional costs

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)
Fort St. John man arrested after allegedly inviting sexual touching from children

Two children reported the incident to a trusted adult right away

Barbara Violo, pharmacist and owner of The Junction Chemist Pharmacy, draws up a dose behind vials of both Pfizer-BioNTech and Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines on the counter, in Toronto, Friday, June 18, 2021. An independent vaccine tracker website founded by a University of Saskatchewan student says just over 20 per cent of eligible Canadians — those 12 years old and above — are now fully vaccinated. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
At least 20% of eligible Canadians fully vaccinated, 75% with one dose: data

Earlier projections for reopening at this milestone didn’t include Delta variant

This undated file photo provided by Ernie Carswell & Partners shows the home featured in the opening and closing scenes of The Brady Bunch in Los Angeles. Do you know the occupation of Mike Brady, the father in this show about a blended family? (Anthony Barcelo/Ernie Carswell & Partners via AP, File)
QUIZ: A celebration of dad on Father’s Day

How much do you know about famous fathers?

Emily Steele holds up a collage of her son, 16-year-old Elijah-Iain Beauregard who was stabbed and killed in June 2019, outside of Kelowna Law Courts on June 18. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
Kelowna woman who fatally stabbed teen facing up to 1.5 years of jail time

Her jail sentence would be followed by an additional one to 1.5 years of supervision

Cpl. Scott MacLeod and Police Service Dog Jago. Jago was killed in the line of duty on Thursday, June 17. (RCMP)
Abbotsford police, RCMP grieve 4-year-old service dog killed in line of duty

Jago killed by armed suspect during ‘high-risk’ incident in Alberta

Most Read