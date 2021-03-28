File

‘An education should help young people get ahead’

Richard Cannings is in his second elected term as MP for South Okanagan-West Kootenay

Last weekend, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh presented the NDP’s plan to help young people thrive instead of being buried in student loan debt.

The NDP plan includes eliminating interest on student loans, putting a moratorium on student loan payments, cancelling up to $20,000 per student of federal student loan debt and giving new graduates a five-year head-start without having to repay any federal student loan.

Why are these measures needed?

Over the past 30 years, both provincial and federal governments have dramatically reduced their contributions to post-secondary education across Canada. A few years ago, combined government contributions fell below 50 per cent of post-secondary revenue for the first time.

Over the same period, universities and colleges were forced to find revenue sources to replace the steadily falling government funding, and tuition fees soared to fill that gap.

Combine high tuition fees with increasing housing costs and you have a recipe for a very expensive education.

A post-secondary education — that is essential for over 80 per cent of jobs in today’s world—now costs about $20,000 per year. Students are forced to find low-paying part-time jobs and take out large student loans to make ends meet.

Those debts have been increasing for years, and now the average student debt on graduation is $28,000. That’s the average — some students enter the work force with more than $50,000 of debt.

At a time of life when young people used to be thinking of buying a home and starting a family, they are now faced with digging themselves out of a financial hole that seems almost insurmountable.

An education should help young people get ahead, not leave them further behind.

And the federal government can take immediate steps to fix that. Federal student loans charge interest, and over the past five years the federal government has taken in over $4 billion from students in interest payments — profiting off the backs of young people already feeling the squeeze.

The NDP will permanently remove interest on all federal student loans so the federal government stops profiting off the backs of young people.

Several provinces, including British Columbia, no longer charge interest on student loan debt, and it is time to take this step for federal loans.

We desperately need a new national strategy for post-secondary education in Canada.

If young people are required to have a post-secondary education to qualify for most jobs, whether that training is in university, college, or the trades, they should be able to access that education at minimal or no cost.

The NDP is committed to work with provinces and territories towards tuition-free post-secondary education and to re-instate the moratorium on student loan payments — cancelled in September by the Liberals — until the pandemic is over.

The government support necessary for post-secondary education is an essential investment in Canada’s future.

As the saying goes, if you think education is expensive, try ignorance.

Richard Cannings is MP for the South Okanagan-West Kootenay.

Kootenay Boundary Regional DistrictKootenaysOkanaganOpinion

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Ecological Comment: The effect of dams on salmon

Just Posted

Kootenay Columbia to offer school-at-home program next year

Kootenay Columbia School District creating new distributed learning program

File
‘An education should help young people get ahead’

Richard Cannings is in his second elected term as MP for South Okanagan-West Kootenay

Emma Bowins is second year Recreation, Fish and Wildlife students at Selkirk College. Photo: Submitted
Ecological Comment: The effect of dams on salmon

Written by second year Recreation, Fish and Wildlife students at Selkirk College in Castlegar, BC.

St. Andrew’s Anglican Church is located on Pine Street in downtown Trail. Photo: File
One year into the COVID-19 pandemic

Our response to COVID has given us solutions to some of the problems we have faced for decades …

(Trail Times file photo)
Trail RCMP seek tips in locating white truck outfitted with police-like lights

Driver reports white pick up traveling west on Hwy 3B activate red and blue lights

Several videos shared on social media show a man, who appears to be the suspect, being taken down and arrest arrested by a swarm of police. (Twitter/Sam Garrett)
VIDEO: Suspect in custody after 1 woman dead, multiple stabbed in North Vancouver

Footage circulating social media shows a man with a knife swarmed by police on Lynn Valley Road

(File)
One man arrested after 5 people stabbed at Kelowna bush party

Two male youths and three adult men were taken to hospital with stab wounds

The B.C. Ferries vessel Coastal Inspiration. (News Bulletin file photo)
BC Ferries cancels afternoon, evening sailings on most major routes due to strong winds

Wind warning from Environment Canada preceded sailing cancellations

An RCMP officer speaks with a woman while sitting on the curb outside the Lynn Valley Library, in North Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, March 27, 2021. Police say multiple victims were stabbed inside and outside the library today. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Trudeau, Horgan offer condolences after fatal stabbing at North Vancouver library

Six people were taken to hospital, one woman was killed

British Columbia’s provincial flag flies on a flag pole in Ottawa, Friday July 3, 2020. Questions facing British Columbia’s mining sector shed light on what’s to come as the province works to match its laws with the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
B.C. mining laws raise questions as province looks to implement UN declaration

UNDRIP requires governments to get consent before taking actions that affect Indigenous Peoples

Friends and family members of Shaelene Keeler Bell help hang a banner along Highway 1 in Abbotsford near Bradner Road on Saturday, March 27, 2021. Bell of Chilliwack was last seen on Jan. 30, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
VIDEO: Hwy 1 banner latest step in family’s search for B.C. woman missing for 8 weeks

Large banner featuring 23-year-old Shaelene Bell of Chilliwack can be seen on Hwy 1 in Abbotsford

Actor Cole Sprouse flaunted his pricey Vancouver apartment to Vogue in its “27 Questions” series. The episode was released this week via YouTube. (Screen grab)
VIDEO: Cole Sprouse living the ‘suite’ life for $15,000 a night in Vancouver

The ‘Riverdale’ star gave Vogue a tour of his pricey Fairmont Pacific Rim apartment

A science class at L.A. Matheson Secondary in the Surrey school district on March 12, 2021. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
Masks now required ‘at all times’ in this B.C. school district for grades 4-12

Superintendent says it’s a new order from Fraser Health, specific to the district

Police tape surrounded the apartment building at 170 Carson Cres., where David Boltwood’s body was found in the alleyway behind the building on the morning of Nov. 29, 2019. (Kamloops This Week)
House arrest for B.C. man who left roommate’s body next to dumpster

The body of Shane Brownlee’s roommate, David Boltwood, 65, was found rolled up in a carpet

Most Read