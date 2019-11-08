(Photo by Victoria Tronina on Unsplash)

Ask Auntie: Remembrance Day isn’t just another holiday

Remember those who fought for our freedoms but also those who continue to protect them

I find it hard to believe that it’s already November but the calendar doesn’t lie.

The ghosts and goblins are done for another year and Santa is poking his nose around the corner.

There’s one thing in between though and that’s Remembrance Day.

I would ask all of you to take a moment and think not only about the war veterans but also those who assist and protect us today.

Every year I go to a Remembrance Day ceremony with my family. We’ve done this at home but also in Australia and once or twice in the USA.

When I go, I always make sure I’m wearing sunglasses as the music and moment of silence always moves me to tears.

I feel the presence of my late father who served overseas in the Royal Canadian Air Force in the Second World War.

Memories of him come to the forefront and bring back thoughts of a chest of drawers that sat at the top of the stairs in the house where I grew up.

The bottom drawer was jam-packed with my dad’s wartime pictures, ribbons, and mementos. Myself, along with my brothers and sisters, would rummage through it but Dad never answered our questions — it was clear he didn’t want to talk about it.

I had other family members serve during the wars and the idea of them in the cold bone-chilling dampness or life-threatening situations reminds me of how much was sacrificed by so many.

The least I can do is have a moment of silence and respectfully allow the wreaths to be laid.

This year on Nov. 11, I invite you to pause for a short moment to remember the many who not only fought for our freedoms but also for those who continue to protect them.

I’d like to acknowledge the groups and individuals who don’t get enough recognition.

The RCMP and various municipal and/or provincial police units, firefighters, paramedics, ER nurses, doctors and any other front-line first responders.

These men and women show up every day for us — not only to protect but also to defend our freedom.

They are the ones who run into the burning buildings, that hold the hand of someone who is wounded, attend to us in our homes when we call — they need to be remembered too.

My grandfather was a gunner in the First World War. He returned home with what was then called shell shock.

He lost his hearing because of the explosive noise of shelling. He also lost himself in a way that he was never again his normal self.

It’s what we now refer to as being post-traumatic stress syndrome or PTSD and it’s real.

Many years ago, a cop friend of mine told me that people didn’t understand the job of an officer and until you’ve held a dying child in your arms at a traffic accident they never could.

Trauma and stress are real. It saddens me to recognize the fact that many officers commit suicide as a result of facing such extreme ugliness in the line of duty.

One such example is the death of RCMP officer Ken Barker, aged 51, who investigated the greyhound beheading in Manitoba. How can anyone reconcile such experiences and continue uninterrupted in civilian life?

By knowing that these caring men and women are in our community doing the heroic work we feel safer.

They’re on our side. They protect our freedoms and serve selflessly. They deserve to be recognized.

So, Nov. 11 is not simply another holiday squeezed between Halloween and Christmas.

You can still sleep in and enjoy the day off but the meaning need not be lost as you go about your daily life.

Please, just pause, remember, and say a silent thank you.

Faye Arcand is a freelance writer living in the South Okanagan.

Previous story
Loyalties run deep when it comes to politics and vehicles

Just Posted

Ask Auntie: Remembrance Day isn’t just another holiday

Remember those who fought for our freedoms but also those who continue to protect them

Keepers of history: Trail Legion remembers every day

Observance set for the Trail Cenotaph on Monday, Nov. 11

Rossland launches discussion on new affordable housing

$15 million project could also include new city hall

Loyalties run deep when it comes to politics and vehicles

Ron Nutini is a licensed automotive technician in Trail

Creston mourns loss of local business owner

The accident happened in Alberta earlier this week

Fashion Fridays: 5 stunning winter coats

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

B.C. teen’s artistic gifts have her pursuing bachelor’s, master’s degrees at age 16

After skipping three grades, Maggie Lu was admitted to UBC at age 14

Licence plate mandatory even if your car features a zombie and shark tail, Delta police say

The special car had a licence plate on the front dash, but legally must be on the front of the vehicle

Adopt an animal through BC SPCA for half price this weekend

Animal lovers can head to shelters across the province on Nov. 9

VIDEO: Injured eagle in Salmon Arm soaring once again

Eagle damaged his wing after impaling it on a tree branch

Canadian economy lost 1,800 jobs in October, unemployment rate steadies

Job losses follow gains of 54,000 jobs in September and 81,000 in August

Kane counts 3 points as Blackhawks roll to 5-2 win over Canucks

Vancouver suffers first regulation loss since Oct. 19

Young Chilliwack mother donates five organs to save others following her sudden death

Celebration of Life for Shera Morgan who died of a brain aneurysm is set for Nov. 9 at Tzeachten Hall

Pacific Whale Watch Association ‘not impressed’ by Victoria activist’s protest

Association spokesperson says to focus on issue of salmon population depletion instead

Most Read