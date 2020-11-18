Report finds mental health challenges children and youth can be expected to experience during and after COVID-19, including anxiety, post-traumatic stress, depression and behavioural problems. Photo: Piron Guillaume on Unsplash

Report finds mental health challenges children and youth can be expected to experience during and after COVID-19, including anxiety, post-traumatic stress, depression and behavioural problems. Photo: Piron Guillaume on Unsplash

B.C. report: Pandemic will increase mental health struggles for youth

‘COVID-19 and the Impact on Children’s Mental Health’ study released

COVID-19 will have significant mental health consequences for B.C. children and youth, a report released today finds, concluding that the pandemic creates a critical need for government to invest in B.C.’s over-stretched and underfunded child and youth mental health services system.

COVID-19 and the Impact on Children’s Mental Health, by Simon Fraser University’s Children’s Health Policy Centre and sponsored by the Office of the Representative for Children and Youth (RCY), reviews several studies on mental health outcomes for children and youth after earlier pandemics and natural disasters.

This research identifies the mental health challenges children and youth can be expected to experience during and after COVID-19, including anxiety, post-traumatic stress, depression and behavioural problems.

The report indicates that because untreated mental health problems can persist, even extending into adulthood if left untreated, supports for children and youth will significantly reduce future costs.

The report also finds that some children and youth may be disproportionately affected, including those with neuro-diverse needs, pre-existing mental health conditions, youth in foster care and those affected by adversities such as socioeconomic disadvantage and racism.

It finds, as well, that COVID-19 may particularly affect Indigenous peoples, who disproportionately experience harms related to colonialism such as unsafe housing, lack of access to clean water and extreme food insecurity – conditions that the report recognizes as putting children’s mental health at risk.

“This report underlines the importance of addressing mental health issues in the early stages,” says Representative for Children and Youth Dr. Jennifer Charlesworth. “The data indicates that children do well when their communities have more socioeconomic resources – for example, when they have social supports and when parents and caregivers are well supported. Clearly, community and family health play significant roles in child and youth mental health, and that is what we need to be supporting.”

Based on previous studies, the report warns that the mental health of parents and caregivers is another factor that can increase children’s likelihood of developing symptoms. Economic losses due to the pandemic have also been widespread across Canada. Families who were in more precarious economic situations before COVID-19 are now facing many added difficulties, according to Dr. Charlotte Waddell, director of the Children’s Health Policy Centre and report author.

“We found that children who experience socioeconomic inequalities are much more likely to develop emotional and behavioural concerns,” says Waddell. “The pandemic has the potential to amplify inequalities – in turn putting less advantaged children at even greater risk for mental health concerns.”

Charlesworth agrees and adds, “Funding and implementing enhanced mental health supports as part of B.C.’s pandemic recovery plan will help ensure that children and youth receive the assistance they need both during and after the pandemic.”

In addition to providing necessary prevention and treatment services and addressing underlying social disparities, the report recommends tracking child and youth mental health outcomes, to inform current and future services.

Waddell also points out that a great deal is known about interventions that can help.

“The positive news here is that we know how to effectively prevent and treat all of the mental health problems that young people may go through during and after a pandemic like this — we just need to get better at adequately funding and supporting the delivery of these services.”

“With the right services and supports, children who experience mental health issues during and after disasters can recover and go on to do well,” says Waddell.

By Dr. Jennifer Charlesworth and Dr. Charlotte Waddell.

child care policy

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
GUEST COLUMN: COVID-19 masks mandatory in B.C., but not everywhere
Next story
LETTER: Together, for a brighter future for all British Columbians

Just Posted

Photo: Anna Hill on Unsplash
Shoveling snow leads to physical altercation in East Trail

District police were called to the alleged incident on Friday the 13th

Report finds mental health challenges children and youth can be expected to experience during and after COVID-19, including anxiety, post-traumatic stress, depression and behavioural problems. Photo: Piron Guillaume on Unsplash
B.C. report: Pandemic will increase mental health struggles for youth

‘COVID-19 and the Impact on Children’s Mental Health’ study released

A traffic unit pulled over this Trail driver on Friday amid a heavy snowstorm that hit the West Kootenay. Photo: Trail RCMP
Dude, where’s your windshield?

Windshields must be cleared of material and debris under the BC Motor Vehicle Act

FILE - In this July 8, 2020, file photo, (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
18 more COVID-19 cases in Interior Health

Two people are in hospital with another in ICU

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP successfully dealt with a person in crisis on a rooftop Sunday, Nov. 8. (Black Press Media file)
Trail RCMP report on dead man found in vehicle

Coroner investigates dead body discovered in Fruitvale

A woman wears a protective face mask to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 as she walks past a “Thank You” sign in downtown Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. records deadliest day of pandemic with 11 deaths, 717 new COVID cases

11 more deaths for total of 310, 198 now in hospital

President Donald Trump speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, in Washington. A tweet seeking to distance Elections Canada from the use of electronic voting equipment has earned a like from the president of the United States. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Evan Vucci
Donald Trump on Elections Canada’s disavowal of voting machines: ‘THIS SAYS IT ALL’

Donald Trump is accusing a Canadian maker of vote-counting machines of conspiring against him

A model airplane is seen in front of the newly-revealed Air Canada Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft at a hangar at the Toronto Pearson International Airport in Mississauga, Ont., Thursday, February 9, 2017. Air Canada’s three Aeroplan credit card partners are updating the features of the airline’s main customer loyalty program for travellers.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch
Air Miles or cash back? How to manage your travel rewards during a pandemic

The good news is that even travel-focused loyalty programs have become more flexible in recent years

Zuri the baby goat who recently arrived at the Twin Hearts Animal Sanctuary. She will need a prosthetic leg to replace the one she lost to frostbite. (Contributed)
Kamloops resident raises funds for Shuswap baby goat’s prostheses

Zuri lives at Twin Heart Animal Sanctuary and is in need of a new prosthetic limb

Brett Delaney, manager and co-owner of OK Tire in Langley, was on-site on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. Delaney and other tire businesses are reporting delays in getting winter tires due to COVID-19 plant closures and delivery disruptions (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
WATCH: Want winter tires? You may face a wait because of the pandemic

Manufacturing plant shutdowns and shipping disruptions have held up shipments to B.C. dealers

The defunct 100-year-old Enloe Dam on the Similkameen River in Washington blocks access by salmon and steelhead to over 500 kilometres of high-quality river habitat, much of it in British Columbia. Photo submitted by Alex Maier.
B.C. outdoor group calls for removal of U.S. dam

Defunct obstruction on Similkameen River cuts off 500 km of Canadian salmon habitat

B.C. transportation ministry highway advisory sign, May 2020. Public health restrictions on non-essential travel and commercial operation have hit local businesses in every corner of B.C. (B.C. government)
Latest COVID-19 travel advice another blow to B.C. tourism

Travel’s not the problem, behaviour is, industry group says

Protesters have set up on a rail line near the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion route in Burnaby on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. (Extinction Rebellion)
Protesters block rail line on Trans Mountain pipeline route in Metro Vancouver

Group says protest will be non-violent

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry views the Murals of Gratitude exhibition in Vancouver’s Gastown, July 5, 2020. (The Canadian Press)
GUEST COLUMN: COVID-19 masks mandatory in B.C., but not everywhere

Orders require them where necessary, Provincial Health Officer says

Most Read