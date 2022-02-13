‘Bite your tongue’

Submitted by Tom Kline, Castlegar Baptist Church

“For every kind of beasts, and of birds … hath been tamed of mankind: But the tongue can no man tame; it is an unruly evil, full of deadly poison. Therewith bless we God, even the Father; and therewith curse we men, which are made after the similitude of God. Out of the same mouth proceedeth blessing and cursing. My brethren, these things ought not so to be.” James 3:7-10

The old saying goes, “Sticks and stones may break my bones, but words can never hurt me,” but is that really true? The fact is words can hurt and sometimes that hurt can stay with you for a long time.

I heard the following story about how a few words affected a teenager’s life for years to come:

When I was fourteen, my family moved to a new city. It was the middle of my grade nine year. Middle school is always an awkward time, but the move during this critical year made it even more difficult. I remember walking into the school cafeteria for the first time. I was all by myself. The other kids had the luxury of established friendships. I didn’t know a soul. The cliques were already defined.

After making my way through the serving line, I slid into the nearest open seat. The kids at the table gave me the once-over, wrinkled their noses, and then snickered. I could feel my face getting red with embarrassment. I looked down at my food. Finally, one of the kids broke the ice. “Man! You have one BIG nose!” I was mortified. I didn’t know what to say. I wanted to cry, but I managed a little laugh — like it didn’t really bother me. But it did.

Every day from that point forward, I would look at myself in the mirror. All I could see was that big fat nose. It dwarfed every other feature. I studied it from every angle, but kept coming back to the same conclusion: I was merely a life support system for a nose. It was my defining feature.

Thankfully, I eventually grew out of this perception. But it literally took me twenty years. Even now, I’m a little self-conscious about it.

Words are powerful, a careless word can shape — or misshape — someone’s reality for years to come.

In the Bible we are told in Colossians 4:6 to “Let your speech be always with grace.”

Why do we use unkind words and foul language? “For out of the abundance of the heart the mouth speaketh.” (Matthew 12:34) Our words reflect our heart. An ugly mouth indicates an ugly heart.

Do you have a graceless tongue? Ask the Lord to fix your heart and your vocabulary will change.

Tom Kline is the pastor of Castlegar Baptist Church.

Religion