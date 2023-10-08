Canadians have many reasons to be thankful

As Canadians, we have plenty to be thankful for – and if we want to complain we are free to do so.

We are consistently ranked in the top 10 – if not top 5 – in favourable rankings of countries worldwide, be it education systems, where we rank fourth (source https://worldpopulationreview.com), health care (again, fourth worldwide), and freedoms, where Canada is ranked seventh in the world.

Is the country perfect? By no means. We have our issues, regardless of political leanings.

We have our homeless, we have our crime, we have our hungry, illiterate, and sick. We have communities in Canada without access to clean water – something that should never happen in a G7 country.

Conversely, we have a health-care system that does not care about the thickness of one’s wallet.

We have an education system that puts the needs of children first.

And we have the freedom to protest pretty much anything.

Dictatorship? Not here. Imagine flying a flag in North Korea saying *&%! Kim Jong Un, or driving across Russia to demand Putin resign. The outcome of any such rebellious action toward a dictator would have devastating results.

As we approach the Thanksgiving weekend, take some time to think about all we have in this country.

Family, bounty, friends and freedoms.

Be thankful of the farmers and truckers who all play a part to get food on the table. Be thankful for the service groups that volunteer their time to make our community a better place.

Be thankful for the beautiful surroundings of where we live, with lakes, parks, vineyards and beaches all around us.

Be thankful for your support system, which helps you get through the tough times.

Be thankful for our safety – that the helicopters and planes we hear overhead are not a warning to take cover.

Compared to elsewhere, many of our complaints seem rather trivial.

Happy Thanksgiving, one and all.

