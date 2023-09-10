‘Change is Coming’

How many Anglicans does it take to change a lightbulb?

Honestly, Anglicans have never been known for their nimbleness, so there are countless possible answers to this old joke.

But here’s news for you: church change is afoot.

It’s relevant, it’s big, and it’s about time.

When Rev Neil Elliot retired recently, he and Lesley left a big hole behind them: they were well loved in circles far wider than just the Trail parish they served for 18 years.

Following the Elliots’ departure last May, members of St. Andrew’s may have felt a little lost … what now? … who, us? … and then gradually inspired, and resolved, and maybe even energized.

There is no time like an ending to make a new beginning. And now is a really, really good time for a new beginning.

St. Andrew’s Anglican Church is located at 1347 Pine Ave., Trail.

In our present culture, church may feel like one of the oldest institutions in existence and (face it) has not been great at changing with the times.

But 500 years ago, things got very exciting when something called the Great Reformation happened, and church changed big-time to become very relevant to people of the day.

And 500 years before that, there was another major juggle in the church – something about east and west orthodoxies having a rift – and 500 years before that there was yet another reframe of church when the Roman Empire collapsed.

Going back just one more half-century we find a humble Jewish rabbi who changed the course of history with his life and his death.

So, point one: the church can change and has changed. And point two: we’re overdue to do it again.

No, changing the World Church is not up to St. Andrew’s in Trail because Rev Neil retired.

But our culture is primed and ready for church to find a new way of living for God.

That’s what the church is, after all: communities of people seeking to live with integrity in relationship with God, with reference to the teachings, life, and death of Jesus.

Church is not a building, nor favourite hymns, nor candles and mystical rites and practices, nor even a respected preacher.

Those are just ways us humans have found to feel close to God.

Ways that have worked in the past. But maybe not so well for today or tomorrow.

Something new is percolating.

We can see it in how St. Andrews in Trail is carrying on with local leadership, even before a new priest is hired.

We can see it in how Archbishop Lynne McNaughton has identified that structures in the Anglican church are “palliative” and require prophetic reimagining.

We can see it in how the world is broken and needing far greater redemption than can be found singing hymns on Sunday mornings.

God has not changed, the message of Jesus to live in love has not changed.

We have changed.

Church is how we reflect God’s love in our lives and God’s presence in our world: Church can, and must, change.

It’s time.

by Jennifer Sirges, lay member of St. Andrew’s Anglican Church in Trail.

