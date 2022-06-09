City clarifies Trail council’s role in cancelling 2022 Silver City Days

The City of Trail wishes to respond to the op-ed published in the Trail Times on pg. 6, Thursday, June 2, 2022, authored by Lana Rodlie, that spoke of the cancellation of Silver City Days 2022.

The city shares in the community’s disappointment that this year’s festivities could not be held as a result of the pandemic, but we are certainly committed to its return in 2023.

City staff sought direction from Trail council in November 2021 (when planning for the multi-day event would have normally been underway) about hosting the Silver City Days 2022 festival in May. The difficulties associated with planning for the event with the ever-changing Public Health Orders and restrictions were outlined in a staff report included on the Nov. 22, 2021 Governance and Operations Committee Meeting agenda, available at trail.ca/agendas.

At the meeting, council unanimously voted “to host the 2022 Silver City Days festival from May 4 to 8, 2022 provided that the Interior Health pandemic health restrictions change or lift by Jan. 31, 2022 to feasibly allow Silver City Days’ traditional indoor and outdoor events to occur.”

Regrettably, restrictions did not lift or change by Jan. 31, 2022, so the planning committee, consisting mainly of city staff, was left to cancel the event for the year.

We recognize that restrictions started to lift in the weeks following; however, in order to coordinate a multi-day indoor and outdoor festival, months of planning are required and the planning deadline could not be extended further.

Leading up to the decision, the committee was in contact with Shooting Star Amusements (the midway provider), who are aware we’d like to continue with the festival in 2023.

The city appreciates the opportunity to provide further context with respect to the cancellation of this year’s Silver City Days.

The city also reminds everyone to sign up for eNews via the city’s website at trail.ca/subscribe to receive public notices, media releases and event alerts.

Also, we encourage you to visit our online calendar at trail.ca/events to see what’s happening in our community.

Canada Day on July 1 at Gyro Park, a Pride-themed Trail’s IncrEDIBLE Farmers’ Market on Aug. 13, and Spooktacular on Oct. 29 are just some of the community events that will be coming soon.

We look forward to seeing you there.

Andrea Jolly

City of Trail, Communications and Events Coordinator

