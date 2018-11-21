Black Press file

Climate change warnings based on science

Letter to the Editor from Jos Sharp of Trail

With respect to the November 14th letter from Thorpe Watson, PhD (“Cannings’ climate-change alarmism challenged” Trail Times Nov. 14), I would like to ask why, given the years of academic discipline required to obtain a doctoral degree, he doesn’t refer to authoritative sources for his assertions about carbon dioxide and climate change.

One would think this would be a fairly obvious expectation of someone who disputes the conclusions of the vast majority of climate scientists the world over.

We ordinary folk are at a significant disadvantage when it comes to understanding climate change, not having had years of post-graduate work to enlighten ourselves as to the complex nature of ecosystems and climate physics.

Perhaps Watson may be a few steps ahead of many of us in critical thinking about scientific matters. He studied metallurgical engineering.

However, I think most of us are smart enough to recognize that scientists who have built their careers in the field of climatology have a certain amount of credibility in their own field. They are recognized by the United Nations and most leaders of nations in the world today. Their conclusions are alarming but based on the latest, best science.

How can it be that a metallurgical engineer like Watson would have more knowledge about climate science than them?

Leaders like Dick Cannings who stand up and ask us to act to save our planet for our descendants are not alarmists anymore than is someone who wakes a fellow resident in a burning home to get them to safety.

It is surprising that well-educated members of our society would have us continue in our slumber while the crisis worsens.

Jos Sharp

Trail

Previous story
COLUMN: Higher interest rates will slow B.C. economy after ‘unusually robust’ show

Just Posted

Grand Forks pastor thanks AM Ford for help with flood relief

Gabe Warriner shared a letter to Dan Ashman and AM Ford for their help during the flood and recovery

Climate change warnings based on science

Letter to the Editor from Jos Sharp of Trail

Kootenay Boundary hospital addresses construction woes

Ground broke on the project last month, and has since caused access and traffic problems at KBRH

Christmas Raffle, Helping Seniors for 18 years

Draw is Dec. 17; Tickets for the 18th annual raffle are available in the lobby of the Trail hospital

Stolen sax, sheet music, impacts Trail big-band and after school band

Anyone with information is urged to call the Trail RCMP detachment at 250.364.2566

VIDEO: E. coli outbreak linked to romaine lettuce sickens 18 people in Ontario, Quebec

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says it’s working with U.S. authorities to determine the source of the romaine lettuce those who got ill were exposed to.

Koi-munching otter avoids trap in Vancouver Chinese garden

Park staff have set up a trap with chicken and smeared a mat with fish oil, so far to no avail

Feds give formal notice for law to end Canada Post strike

Trudeau government ready to legislate employees back to work after five weeks of rotating strikes

Lower Mainland suspect identified in fatal northern B.C. hit and run

Suspect and seven other individuals believed involved located on Haida Gwaii

‘Bait and switch’ warning ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday

Competition Bureau of Canada is warning shoppers of illegal sale tactics

Legal battle ahead for suspended B.C. legislature executives

Public removal ‘very unfair,’ says veteran clerk Craig James

B.C. sees biggest spike in homicides across Canada, at 34%

Much of the killing was attributed to gang violence, according to Statistics Canada

Sea lion tangled in rope on Vancouver Island

Marine debris is a ‘significant problem’ for marine wildlife

Postal strike affects charities at critical fundraising time

Canadian fundraising professionals and charities join call for fast resolution

Most Read