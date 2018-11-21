Climate change warnings based on science

With respect to the November 14th letter from Thorpe Watson, PhD (“Cannings’ climate-change alarmism challenged” Trail Times Nov. 14), I would like to ask why, given the years of academic discipline required to obtain a doctoral degree, he doesn’t refer to authoritative sources for his assertions about carbon dioxide and climate change.

One would think this would be a fairly obvious expectation of someone who disputes the conclusions of the vast majority of climate scientists the world over.

We ordinary folk are at a significant disadvantage when it comes to understanding climate change, not having had years of post-graduate work to enlighten ourselves as to the complex nature of ecosystems and climate physics.

Perhaps Watson may be a few steps ahead of many of us in critical thinking about scientific matters. He studied metallurgical engineering.

However, I think most of us are smart enough to recognize that scientists who have built their careers in the field of climatology have a certain amount of credibility in their own field. They are recognized by the United Nations and most leaders of nations in the world today. Their conclusions are alarming but based on the latest, best science.

How can it be that a metallurgical engineer like Watson would have more knowledge about climate science than them?

Leaders like Dick Cannings who stand up and ask us to act to save our planet for our descendants are not alarmists anymore than is someone who wakes a fellow resident in a burning home to get them to safety.

It is surprising that well-educated members of our society would have us continue in our slumber while the crisis worsens.

Jos Sharp

Trail