Column: Codes of conduct increasingly necessary

I find it interesting that local governments are working to tighten up their codes of conduct for elected officials.

In my long experience covering board and council meetings, I know that passions can often flare up as directors and council members argue back and forth about issues that are important to them.

I recall covering the City of Nanaimo’s council many years ago when relations between some council members and their supporters became so acrimonious at times that RCMP officers had to sit through meetings to ensure that everyone kept their emotions in check.

I also remember even further back in my career covering council meetings in Springdale, Newfoundland, where a hard group of tough miners and fishermen held political sway over the town.

Being a reporter with the local newspaper, I was usually the only media that would show up to these council meetings, and I learned early that the council members had to be treated with a certain delicacy.

Probably due to the fact that they had worked in challenging and dangerous occupations for decades, they didn’t suffer fools lightly and they tended to view my role in their meetings with a certain amount of suspicion.

I think many of them thought that I was out to get them, but nothing was further from the truth; I was simply there to cover their discussions and decisions as accurately as I could for my newspapers’ readers, as I have always strived to do every day as a journalist.

But, regardless, they always looked at me with wary eyes when I entered their council chambers, and I would keep my head down and quietly focus on keeping notes throughout their meetings.

So it was with a certain amount of trepidation when I arrived at one meeting and found a CBC film crew had come from Grand Falls, the nearest large population centre, to cover the discussions around one issue (I don’t recall what it was) that was pertinent to the whole region.

The reporter and cameraman were unfamiliar with Springdale’s council members and the cameraman took to circling the council table focusing in closely on each member’s face as they talked to the issue.

I mentioned to the reporter that these guys had a tendency to get a little hot-headed at the best of times, and it probably wasn’t a good idea to get in their faces with the camera.

But it was already too late.

One of the council members had had enough when the cameraman came within six inches of his face and screamed an expletive before jumping up, grabbing the camera and throwing it out of the two-story window.

Needless to say, the camera didn’t survive the fall and the cameraman and reporter just stood there in shock as the camera-destroying councillor yelled at them to get out of the meeting.

They quickly took their leave and I don’t remember if the incident was ever raised as an issue by the local CBC.

I, of course, had to report on it in the newspaper, which only bolstered the council members’ belief that I was out to get them somehow.

So it’s probably a good idea that our local governments are reviewing and updating their codes of conduct.

It should be said that, in my experience covering the local governing tables in this region, the elected officials generally treat each other and those around them with the courtesy and respect that is due.

But things change and some of the activities and statements made by politicians in other jurisdictions that I’ve seen lately have me scratching my head.

It seems that civility among elected officials may be waning so it’s justifiable that the expectations around their conduct should be clearly laid out.

I just hope it doesn’t lead to elected officials turning into “stone-faced automatons” as the Cowichan Valley Regional District’s Ian Morrison, the director for Cowichan Lake South/Skutz Falls, said he fears could happen if the Cowichan Valley Regional District adopts its new and more detailed draft code of conduct.

I understand the need for rules and expectations, but elected officials have to be people too.

Robert Barron is a reporter for the Cowichan Valley Citizen.

Column