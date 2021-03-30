COVID-19 reminding us of humanity’s social gestalt

Opinion piece from Robert M. Macrae, Castlegar.

Robert M. Macrae

Robert M. Macrae

By Robert M. Macrae

Gestalt describes something greater as a whole than the sum of its parts.

It’s the logic of a wolf pack or colony of honeybees. Individuals perish alone, but prosper collectively.

COVID-19 is reminding us of humanity’s social gestalt. In good times, we over-estimate our individual strength.

Isolation during the pandemic has tested our mettle. Ballooning mental health illnesses show the extent of our over-estimation.

On-the-other-hand, if we don’t act collectively and don’t follow public health orders, COVID-19 quickly spreads disease and death. It’s only when we behave like wolves, for the common good of the pack, that we flatten the curve, expand bubbles, reestablish communities, relieve mental health, and achieve social gestalt.

Selfish, proud or foolish lone wolves perish and not always alone.

In the 1950s, German philosopher Martin Heidegger critiqued the environmental damage caused by large hydro electric dams and mining for coal and uranium to generate power. He observed that dams, like coal and uranium, store energy so it is available when needed.

He argued “If you live beside a waterfall, why build a shower?”

What Heidegger meant metaphorically by a waterfall was the sun and wind which he described as “globally continuous, but locally unreliable” energy flows.

They flow 24/7 somewhere, but not everywhere around the planet.

If the flow of the sun and wind could be harnessed, Heidegger reasoned, there would be no need to build costly hydro electric dams and reservoirs, no need to dig costly coal or uranium mines, no need to concentrate ore, no need to transport concentrate, no need to feed concentrate into boilers or reactors, no need to manage wastes, and no need for the environmental damage of unnecessarily expensive, environmentally damaging energy storage.

Energy gushes continuously from the sun and wind in quantities far far greater than we consume.

Heidegger argued, “If we can learn to harness this ‘globally continuous, but locally unreliable’ flow, the need for large-scale energy storage is, if not eliminated, substantially reduced.”

We’ve achieved Heidegger’s vision.

The wind is always blowing somewhere across Canada. Further, the wind blows faster and more steadily with small gains in elevation: from 25 to 50 to 100 metres above ground level. With brisker winds, modern wind turbines generate power at exponentially greater rates and lower costs than hydro, coal or uranium.

Along coastlines, wind is particularly brisk and reliable.

Scotland, Ireland, Denmark, Spain, Chile, PEI, and Quebec invested in wind power which supplies much of their electricity. In fact, on its sunny summer day in 2016, Scotland generated more electricity from wind than it consumed.

Wind energy progress has billowed with General Electric’s Haliade X, a 13 MW offshore wind turbine with blades 110 m long attached to a hub 135 m above the ground.

GE has already signed US$13 billion in contracts to provide Haliade X turbines for Vineyard Wind along the US east coast and 276 units to what will be the world’s largest wind farm at Dogger Bank off Britain’s east shore.

Solar technologies glow with similar progress.

The solution to unreliable solar and wind energy flow is continental electricity grids supplied by many smaller solar and wind power plants distributed across the system rather than a few large hydro, coal or nuclear power plants. The obvious advantage is resilience: if a few plants are blacked-out by weather or terrorists, there’s ample reserve.

The less obvious advantage is solar and wind power plants suffer less downtime than traditional sources.

While the average US coal plant is offline 12.5% of the year for scheduled and unscheduled maintenance, solar systems are down less than two per cent of the year.

Wind turbines are comparably reliable.

As Heidegger envisioned, we can save money and minimize environmental damage with a continental electricity grid fed by a larger number of smaller, more reliable, less expensive solar and wind power plants with far less need for energy storage.

When we shower in waterfalls of wind and solar power, we avoid the cost of energy storage, we dodge the damage to the planet, we share the juice across continental grids, we act collectively like honeybees, and the energy gestalt is sweet sweet sweet.

Robert M. Macrae, Castlegar.

Opinion

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘An education should help young people get ahead’

Just Posted

SMS Italo Canadese has donated $50,000 to the ICU/HART Project at KBRH. Campaign funds will upgrade mandatory medical equipment to advance care for critically ill and injured patients. SMS Italo Canadese members Lina Horan (left) and Toni Driutti presented this generous donation to the KBRH Health Foundation. Photo: Submitted
Italo Canadese sell Trail hall; make big donations to local charities

SMS Italo Canadese officially registered as a fraternal mutual benefit society on March 26, 1934

Gestalt describes something greater as a whole than the sum of its parts.
COVID-19 reminding us of humanity’s social gestalt

Opinion piece from Robert M. Macrae, Castlegar.

Fruitvale native Arie Postmus played for the Selkirk Saints. Photo: Jennifer Small
Selkirk College discontinues men’s hockey

Selkirk Saints hockey team permanently dismantled

On loan from the Langley Rivermen, forward Kalen Szeto will play for the Trail Smoke Eaters during the 20-21 BCHL season. (Dan Ferguson/Langey Advance Times)
Trail Smoke Eaters get big roster boost before season opener

Smoke Eaters open their 2020/21 season on Friday in Penticton

Myrt Servatius alongside members of Kootenay Métis South dished up homemade bannock and soup after the flag raising at Trail City Hall, Nov. 15, 2019. *THIS PHOTO IS FROM 2019.* Photo: Trail Times
Kootenay South Métis leader recognized for dedication amid pandemic

Nominations came from boards, community members, co-workers, grandchildren, and friends.

FILE – Green Party Leader Sonia Furstenau announces her party’s election platform in New Westminster, B.C., Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. should help 20-39 year olds ‘just like we did for seniors’ amid COVID surge: Furstenau

Green Party Leader Sonia Furstenau takes aim at Premier’s ‘don’t blow it’ remarks at younger British Columbians

Indoor Tai Chi classes are among the “low-intensity” group exercises that are prohibited across B.C. until April 20. (Grand Forks Gazette)
Indoor yoga, Tai Chi, ‘low-intensity’ fitness machines off limits in B.C.

Youth sports carry on with strict limits under COVID-19 orders

People lay flowers at a makeshift memorial outside Lynn Valley library in North Vancouver, for stabbing victims including Shelah Klausen who was attacked during a fatal mass stabbing Saturday, March 27. THE CANADIAN PRESS
Teacher who survived North Vancouver stabbing hailed as ‘hero’ for fending off attacker

Shelah Klausen says there were other heroes in Lynn Valley that day, including a woman who saved her life

Eureka Peak, located east of Williams Lake, is a popular spot for snowmobilers. (File photo)
Avalanche east of Williams Lake claims life of 37-year-old snowmobiler: RCMP

Transponder detected but area of Eureka Peak too unstable for responders to go in

The North Vancouver City Fire Department fights a fire at the Duke of Connaught Lodge No. 64 (North Vancouver Masonic Centre) at 1142 Lonsdale Ave on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. (North Vancouver RCMP)
UPDATE: Police probe morning fires at three Masonic lodges in Vancouver, North Vancouver

Fires were reported just minutes apart

A neighbour thwarted the potential sale of a home in Oak Bay, which was listed without the owner’s consent. (Google street view)
B.C. home put up for sale without owner’s knowledge

Neighbour thwarts real estate scam with a phone call

Residents in the San Pareil community woke up Monday morning (March 29) to find an escaped herd of cattle roaming the streets from a nearby farm. (Kate Jennings photo)
VIDEO: Wayward cows milk sudden freedom on B.C. lawns and doorsteps

Dead of night visitors cause no real beef in quiet Parksville neighbourhood

B.C. Transportation crews push a boulder off Highway 1 near Hell’s Gate on Monday morning. Traffic through Boston Bar and beyond was backed up throughout most of the morning heading into early afternoon. (Photo/B.C. Transportation)
Truck-sized boulder snarls traffic outside Lower Mainland

By mid morning, workers moved the boulder and got traffic moving again

A Comox Valley RCMP office discusses the situation with a maskless woman after she and the other woman in the photo forced themselves into the My Tech Guys outlet on Cliffe Avenue in Courtenay, defying public health orders. Photo supplied.
RCMP called after anti-maskers force way into B.C. business

Police called after women barge into Courtenay shop while loudly playing anti-vaccine videos

Most Read