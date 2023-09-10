Drivesmart BC: What happens when you get too many penalty points?

A parent expressed the opinion that this was too sudden and too harsh for their teen driver

By Tim Schewe

The Driver Improvement Program sounds like something designed to increase a driver’s skills and make them a safer, more accomplished operator of a motor vehicle. That isn’t the case however, it is the Superintendent of Motor Vehicle’s way of telling you that you are an unsatisfactory driver and that a prohibition from driving may be in your future.

According to RoadSafetyBC you come under scrutiny due to the accumulation of penalty points, Criminal Code convictions for serious driving offences, or contact with police. Factors considered include:

• The number of violations received in a specific time frame

• Repeated violations

• The type and severity of violations

A scan of the policies and guidelines will find that a driver in the Graduated Licensing Program faces a warning letter, probation and the possibility of a one to nine month prohibition if they receive between two and six penalty points in a two year period.

The only exception to this is if they are convicted of any combination of two of the following offences within a one year period: excessive speed, driving without due care and attention or driving without reasonable consideration for others.

In contrast, an experienced driver faces a warning letter if they receive between nine and 14 points in that time period. They will face probation and prohibition once they receive between 15 and 19 points.

If you receive a notice of probation from ICBC your driving privileges remain the same but it serves as a warning that further violations will result in a driving prohibition.

Probation may occur before or after a driving prohibition.

Drivers who have been on probation will be monitored more closely for a two year period following the expiration of the probation.

In most cases you will receive a Notice of Intent to Prohibit and have an opportunity to submit reasons that the prohibition should not occur or should not last as long as specified.

Ignoring the notice will only prolong the agony. There are many ways to implement the prohibition, the most inconvenient of which is likely having police seize your licence at the roadside.

Prohibited drivers must immediately return their driver’s licence to ICBC.

Called Service Fees, a driver must pay a $250 licence reinstatement fee and a $31 temporary licence fee to ICBC before they are able to drive again.

A parent I corresponded with expressed the opinion that this was too sudden and too harsh for their teen driver. While I might sympathize with the teen, I really think that it is happening far too late for experienced adult drivers. Shouldn’t they be held to a higher standard and set the example?

Tim Schewe is a retired constable with many years of traffic law enforcement. To comment or learn more, please visit DriveSmartBC.ca

