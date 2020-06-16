Drivesmart column: Learn to yield and make roadway safer

Sometimes through traffic does have to yield to those who are trying to enter or leave the highway.

Ah courtesy, where have you gone? You are certainly scarce on the highways and byways of our fair province! When was the last time another driver did something nice for you to facilitate a movement? Did you wave to say thank you afterward? We can all get along nicely with a bit of courtesy now and again.

Here is the message from the DriveSmartBC inbox that triggered my observation:

“One thing that really bugs me is that drivers almost push their way into traffic. Whether it be coming from a side street or backing out from their driveway they don’t seem to know that they shouldn’t be impeding rolling traffic. I was always taught that if you are entering a roadway one should do so that moving traffic doesn’t have to significantly slow, or in some cases jam on their brakes to let you in.”

Yes, there are many drivers who don’t know the meaning of the word yield, including this reader. They will no doubt be shocked to learn that sometimes through traffic does have to yield to those who are trying to enter or leave the highway. Heaven forbid!

If I am attempting to turn left at an intersection and you are approaching me from the front, if you are close enough to be a hazard, I must yield and let you pass by. However, if you are not, you must yield and allow me to turn left.

Don’t EVER count on approaching traffic to do this.

If I have stopped at the stop sign on a cross street and yielded to traffic passing by on the through street, if you are not approaching closely, you must yield and let me enter or cross the through street.

Drivers who wait patiently for a gap in the traffic when it is heavy may wait for hours, so they do creep forward until a passing driver is uncomfortable and stops to let them in.

Of course, there are also drivers who jam themselves into traffic without regard for others in order to save a few seconds. They may be charged for failing to yield the right of way as well.

For those who are trying to do this backward, the entire onus to proceed safely is on the driver who is travelling in reverse.

As all of my driving instructor friends will tell you, right of way is given, not taken.

Tim Schewe is a retired constable.

Column

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Conservative leadership race serves up a menu of meh

Just Posted

Drivesmart column: Learn to yield and make roadway safer

Sometimes through traffic does have to yield to those who are trying to enter or leave the highway.

Recognizing signs of elder abuse

Tips from the BC Better Business Bureau

Independent online schools criticize provincial funding cuts

The education ministry is changing funding for 16 schools

Teck Trail releases public engagement report

Sessions were held in the fall of 2019

Teck Trail supports vulnerable youth during COVID-19

Teck donates $14,000 to West Kootenay Take a Hike

CERB to be extended by eight weeks amid gradual post-COVID reopening: Trudeau

Details to be rolled out on possible other CERB changes

VIDEO: Salmon babies in safe haven on Vancouver Island before hitting open ocean

Marble River Hatchery fish get a one-month all-inclusive stay at the Quatsino Lodge

Canada-U.S. border closure to be extended until July 21

Border has been shut since March

Cranbrook bylaw concerned about cat antics

If cats are off their home property or not leashed, they are considered running-at-large, City says

Poor construction, maintenance driving B.C. strata insurance rates up

Financial regulator finds water damage a major factor

Government pledges $3M to improve salmon stocks, restoration in B.C.

Seven projects will get $3M under joint federal/provincial program to reverse declines

B.C. expands gas price tracking to four communities this summer

Complaints of unfair pricing spurred the investigation

Campaign to lead B.C. Green Party back on

Campaign was suspended in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Zero-tolerance: Top Indigenous leader calls for systemic change for policing

Justin Trudeau said it was important for the families of the victims to get answers

Most Read