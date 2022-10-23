‘God created man for happiness …’

Christ was the leader of the children of Israel as they left Egypt and into the wilderness.

Enshrouded in the pillar of cloud by day and the pillar of fire by night, He led, guided and preserved them and brought them into the land of promise, and in the sight of all the nations that acknowledged not God, He established Israel as His own chosen possession.

They were hedged about by the precepts of His law, the everlasting principles of truth, justice, and purity.

Obedience to the ten commandments was their protection, for it would save them from destroying themselves by sinful practices.

Christ was their teacher and guide in the wilderness.

God desired to make His people Israel a praise and a glory. Every spiritual advantage was given them. God withheld from them nothing favorable to the formation of character that would make them representatives of Himself.

Their obedience to the law of God would make them marvels of prosperity before the nations of the world. If obedient, they would be preserved from the diseases that afflicted other nations, and be blessed with vigor of intellect.

The glory of God, His majesty and power, were to be revealed in all their prosperity.

Christ, through Moses, set before them God’s purpose, and made plain the terms of their prosperity. He is the faithful God, who keeps a covenant and mercy with them that love Him and keep His commandments … . He will love, bless and multiply: … . And the Lord will take away from thee all sickness, and will put none of the diseases of Egypt, upon thee.” See Deuteronomy 7

If they would keep His commandments, God promised to give them the finest of the wheat, and honey.

With long life would He satisfy them, and show them His salvation.

Through disobedience to God, Adam and Eve lost Eden, and because of sin the whole earth was cursed.

But if God’s people followed His instruction, their land would be restored to fertility and beauty. As in obedience to His natural laws the earth should produce its treasures, so in obedience to His moral law the hearts of the people were to reflect the attributes of His character.

It was God’s purpose that by the revelation of His character through Israel men should be drawn unto Him.

To all the world the gospel invitation was to be given. Through the teaching of the sacrificial service Christ was to be uplifted before the nations, and all who would look unto Him should live.

All who turned from idolatry to the worship of the true God, were to unite themselves with His chosen people.

As the numbers of Israel increased they were to enlarge their borders, until their kingdom should embrace the world.

God desired to bring all peoples under His merciful rule.

He desired that the earth should be filled with joy and peace. He created man for happiness, and He longs to fill human hearts with the peace of heaven.

He desires that the families below shall be a symbol of the great family above.

– Adapted from Christ Object Lessons

By Retired Seventh-day Adventist Pastor, Ian Cotton.

ColumnCreston Valley