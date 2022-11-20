by Marie Odell

Christ and His disciples had gone to a quiet place to rest and be refreshed for their work. They had managed to slip away without being noticed. But soon, crowds of people came looking for Jesus. Pilgrims on their way to the Passover at Jerusalem, joined the multitude, until there were about 5,000 men, plus women and children.

Looking down from the hillside, Jesus was moved with pity for the throng below. They were like sheep without a shepherd. He descended the hill, found a suitable place, and ministered to them, healing their sick and teaching them the way of salvation.

His simple, clear words brought healing to their troubled souls. His divine touch brought healing to those dying and suffering from disease. It was like heaven on earth, and the people totally forgot how long it had been since eating anything.

Jesus disciples urged Him to send the people away where they might be able to buy food, but He replied, “You give them something to eat.” He was testing their faith. Philip remarked that 200 pennies worth of food wouldn’t begin to feed everyone. Andrew commented that he had noticed a lad with a lunch of five barley loaves and two small fish. Jesus asked they bring it to Him.

He had his disciples direct the multitude to sit on the grass in groups of 50 and 100. Then he took the food, blessed it, broke it, and gave it to His disciples to give to the people. They all ate and were filled, gathering 12 baskets of leftovers.

He who taught the people the way of spiritual peace and happiness was just as mindful of their physical need as well. We can trust Jesus to help us with all our needs. He really cares.

If you have a question for Bible Mentor Marie Odell you can contact her by emailing: marieodell04@gmail.com

Marie Odell is a member of the Seventh-Day Adventist Church.

Religion