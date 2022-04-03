How do I know I have the truth?

” It is my aim over the next year to submit a series of articles offering reasons to believe that Christianity is true. This series begins with a question we all need to ask: Is my life resting on a solid foundation of truth?” Photo: Unsplash

Submitted by Robin Martens, pastor Kinnaird Park Community Church

It is my aim over the next year to submit a series of articles offering reasons to believe that Christianity is true. This series begins with a question we all need to ask: Is my life resting on a solid foundation of truth?

Some years back my wife and I were searching for a new home to purchase in a small city on Vancouver Island. One house in particular made an initial good impression on us. We drove into a great yard with double access points and plenty of room for everything. The exterior was well kept, and the inside, up and down, was newly renovated. Additionally, the house was close to my new job and our kids’ new school. Not to mention, the price was right.

It was too good to be true. As I continued to poke around, I found a major crack midway in the back foundation wall neatly covered by a shrub. I walked around to the front and found a similar crack midway behind another shrub. I realized that the entire basement, save the rebar holding it together, was in two halves! Hence, the low price. As it stood, the house had very little value with a seriously defective foundation.

This story illustrates the importance of ensuring that your belief system provides a solid foundation on which a sturdy structure for your life can be securely built (Matthew 7:24-27) .

The good news is that Christianity uniquely claims to be that solid, sturdy, and secure belief system.

Yet, as we engage the truth status of the Christian Faith, we must keep in mind it is more than a belief system. Through Christianity’s central message, which is the gospel of Jesus Christ, we encounter and are reconciled to the true and living God.

What will follow in the months ahead are “samples” of the explanatory power, and thus truth, of the biblical Christian belief system. The big idea at the heart of this unique system is the Trinity — one God existing as three Persons, Father, Son, and Spirit — who alone provide the necessary preconditions for the existence of our universe, our world, and our very selves.

How, then, does Christianity make for a solid foundation and sturdy structure for our lives? There is only one place we can go for answers. It is the self-attesting word of God in the Bible (John 7:16-17, 17:17, 20, 2 Timothy 3:14-4:5) . May you find this particular exploration helpful.

