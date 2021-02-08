If not a complete lockdown, fairness must prevail

Thom argues the ban on religious services is inconsistent with public health orders

For Your Consideration

For Your Consideration

This may come as a bit of a shock to some, but I actually agree the suspension of religious services is inconsistent with the public health orders currently in effect.

Don’t worry, there is a big caveat coming up later.

Of course, balancing individual and group rights and freedoms with the public good, is very complex, which is why there are exceptions to the rules (and sometimes exceptions to the exceptions).

The basic public health officer (PHO) order is that all public gatherings in B.C. are banned until (at least) Feb. 5.

Let’s look at a just a few things that are allowed, however, in exception to the basic ban.

Among these are: support group meetings; critical service meetings; meals provided for people in need; weddings, baptisms and funerals; programs for children and youth; occupational training.

There are also exceptions for youth sport, group sport, varsity sport and fitness centres etc. Professional sport is not covered under the order, but is treated separately and appears to be one of those exceptions to the exceptions.

And bars and restaurants are still open.

How “essential” some of these things are, is, of course, a matter of perspective. Like I said, it’s a complex balancing act.

Since the order is about health, including mental health, the arguments for the exceptions are sound.

So, let’s look at what all the exceptions have in common.

They are accompanied by a litany of rules regarding COVID-19 safety measures. The section pertaining to support group meetings etc. alone, contains 18 sub-sections, 27 sub-sub-sections and three sub-sub-sub-sections.

If the PHO believes these kinds of events can be held relatively safely because of their “essential” nature, I am not convinced suspending religious services is entirely fair.

Here’s the big caveat — if they are allowed to open, it can only be they do it responsibly.

By suspending worship services but saying that all these other groups and businesses can do it safely, are we saying that places of worship can’t or that we don’t trust they will.

But policy, law or regulation can’t be made on the basis of whether someone will follow it or not, only on the expectation they will and there will be consequences if they don’t.

That being said, we all need to take this thing very seriously.

Despite the continuing high number of daily infections, we are still relatively lucky in B.C. in general and the North specifically with respect to our day-to-day lives.

Quebec is now under an 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew that carries a $6,000 fine.

Places of worship are now locked down completely except for funerals limited to 10 people — unlike B.C. where you can still attend for individual prayer or reflection and funerals have a 50-person limit.

One in 30 people in London, UK, were infected during the last week of December and the National Health Service (NHS) there is so beleaguered the country is seeking help from the United Nations.

The United States is approaching 400,000 deaths.

B.C. has been particularly stubborn in not imposing truly draconian measures, but if you don’t think we can end up like Quebec or the UK or the US, you’re not paying attention.

The hospitals in Terrace and Prince George are starting to be overwhelmed and the Smithers local health area is reporting weekly numbers higher than what we had from January to September 2020 inclusively.

The only way we don’t get to full lockdown or overwhelmed by infections is if we all take the appropriate precautions.

Thom Barker is editor of the Smithers Interior News.

religious freedom

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Why we worship online
Next story
Alzheimer’s: beginning the Unplanned Journey

Just Posted

Bill Reekie and his granddaughter Lily. Photo: Submitted
Alzheimer’s: beginning the Unplanned Journey

Watch for the signs and reach out for the help that is available

L-R: Anu Dhillon, Lorraine Bell-Lebedoff and Denise Maier accept a donation of funds raised during Breast Cancer Awareness month from Chad Bullock, owner of Castlegar and Trail Ignite Martial Arts studios. Photo: Submitted
Kootenay Robusters; From martial arts to dragon boats

Members are fundraising to build a boat shed to give their dragon boat a home

For Your Consideration
If not a complete lockdown, fairness must prevail

Thom argues the ban on religious services is inconsistent with public health orders

Jonna Madsen was convinced her win was too good to be true after scratching her Chinese Checkers Scratch Win ticket and realizing she scored the game’s top prize of $50,000. Photo: BC Lottery
Salmo woman scratches a $50,000 lottery win

Jonna Madsen purchased and checked the ticket at the Salmo Esso on Railway Avenue.

A Midway woman, 30, is scheduled to appear in the Rossland courthouse on March after being arrested in downtown Trail Jan. 30. Image: Black Press
Trail police arrest two wanted individuals

Driving while prohibited or with a suspended licence is a crime in B.C.

Humboldt Broncos bus crash survivor Ryan Straschnitzki plays pond hockey with family near his home in Airdrie, Alta., on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
‘A blessing:’ Paralyzed Humboldt Bronco finds way back on the ice during COVID-19

Straschnitzki’s mother said it was heartwarming to see her entire family on the ice.

People shop in Chinatown in Vancouver, Friday, February 5, 2021. COVID-19 has taken a toll on many Canadians, but for Chinese-Canadians the impacts have been magnified by racism aimed at individuals and businesses, community leaders say. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Chinese-Canadians voice worries about racism, job losses one year in to pandemic

Grocery stores and restaurants owned by Chinese-Canadians have been particularly affected by misinformation

Amanda Parsons, a registered nurse on staff at the Northwood Care facility, administers a dose of the Moderna vaccine to Ann Hicks in Halifax on January 11, 2021. The Public Health Agency of Canada says the government plans to distribute more than 70,000 Pfizer-BiotNTech vaccine doses this week, but no Moderna doses amid recent delivery delays. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
Canada’s sluggish COVID-19 vaccination program won’t get better this week

Health Canada could approve a third vaccine for use this week, this one from AstraZeneca.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Rob Gronkowski (87) celebrates with Mike Evans (13) and quarterback Tom Brady (12) after Gronkowski scored a touchdown during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)
Brady’s Bunch: Tampa Bay dominates Kansas City 31-9 in Super Bowl 55

Seventh NFL title for legendary QB

Snow falls as a person walks along a path at Burnaby Mountain Park, in Burnaby, B.C., on Sunday, January 24, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. bracing for a cold week as Arctic air moves south: Environment Canada

Cold air will settle in Monday and persist for the rest of the week after a fairly mild winter so far

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)
‘No evidence’ to support viral abduction attempt rumours: Coquitlam RCMP

Social media sources not to be believed, Mounties say

Rory Higgs poses in this undated handout photo. Rory Higgs was involuntarily detained in a psychiatric facility in B.C. multiple times, and says the only province where patients don’t have the right to refuse treatment should change its laws to protect vulnerable people and align with the rest of Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Rory Higgs *MANDATORY CREDIT*
‘Jarring experience’ in B.C. psych wards because of ‘uniquely problematic’ law

B.C. is the only province where the Mental Health Act allows for so-called deemed consent to treatment

Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Wayne Simmonds (24) celebrates his goal against the Vancouver Canucks with teammate Auston Matthews (34) during first period NHL hockey action in Toronto on Saturday, February 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Red-hot Matthews scores 2 as Maple Leafs thump slumping Canucks 5-1

Simmonds also nets a pair for Toronto in easy win over Vancouver

At Strathcona Park, in Vancouver, an entire village of homeless campers still occupying 400 tents after over three months. Concerns have mounted about the spread of COVID-19 among hundreds of people living in tight quarters. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Who controls Vancouver’s Strathcona park? Police clash with tent city residents

Vancouver councillor says it’s clear the encampment is ‘under the leadership of criminal elements’

Most Read